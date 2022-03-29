"He doesn't have a post Powerplay game"- Fans criticize RR's move of slotting in Devdutt Padikkal at number 3 position

Fans have expressed their displeasure over the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) management decision to play Devdutt Padikkal at number 3 instead of his usual opening slot.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals square off in the fifth game of the IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, 29 March. After winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited opponents to bat first.
Here are the playing XIs for the fourth IPL 2022 match:
SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
RR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
RR have decided to open their innings with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It meant their new recruit Padikkal had to move down to the number 3 position, where he had not played much in T20 cricket.
Some ardent RR fans took to Twitter to criticize this move from their team management. They felt that Padikkal's game was more suited to batting in power play overs.
Here are some of the fan reactions:
"My mantra is pretty simple - try to get as many as I can as quickly as I can"- RR opener Jos Buttler
RR opener Jos Buttler revealed that his game plan is simple. He intends to score as many runs as possible in a quick fashion to support the team's cause.
Speaking to broadcasters ahead of Rajasthan's IPL 2022 opening clash against SRH, Buttler expressed his excitement for the new season and said:
"Very excited for the season. Any time at the start of the IPL is always an exciting time. The franchise has got a new squad together. We've been trying to gel quickly together as a team and are looking forward to our first game together as a team. My mantra is pretty simple - try to get as many as I can as quickly as I can. T20 keeps moving forward and guys are scoring quickly all around the ground trying to stay up with the club."
As for his association with the Rajasthan Royals, Buttler further added:
"Always nice coming back to the same team - it's a setup I know well and that helps you settle real quickly. The preparation's been good - lots of new faces but the good thing is lots of guys come across each other in different franchises and tournaments across the world so there's plenty of familiarity."
SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar started things in brilliant fashion for his team with an outstanding first over. However, he dismissed Buttler off a no-ball, unfortunately for Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal's wicket was eventually taken in the seventh over as the Royals were on 75/1 after eight overs.