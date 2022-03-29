"He doesn't have a post Powerplay game"- Fans criticize RR's move of slotting in Devdutt Padikkal at number 3 position

Fans have expressed their displeasure over the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) management decision to play Devdutt Padikkal at number 3 instead of his usual opening slot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals square off in the fifth game of the IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, 29 March. After winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited opponents to bat first.

Here are the playing XIs for the fourth IPL 2022 match:

SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

RR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

RR have decided to open their innings with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It meant their new recruit Padikkal had to move down to the number 3 position, where he had not played much in T20 cricket.

Some ardent RR fans took to Twitter to criticize this move from their team management. They felt that Padikkal's game was more suited to batting in power play overs.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Sam || Renewed Energy Era ❤️‍🔥 @Expelliarmus98 padikkal at 3 when he doesnt have a post PP game padikkal at 3 when he doesnt have a post PP game

Sayanth @Sayanth_rajith

Same is the case with Prasidh. Instead of getting him at 10crores, they could have gone for a death bowler. Johns. @CricCrazyJohns RR X1: Buttler, Jaiswal, Padikkal, Samson, Hetmyer, Riyan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Chahal, Ashwin, Boult, Prasidh Krishna. RR X1: Buttler, Jaiswal, Padikkal, Samson, Hetmyer, Riyan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Chahal, Ashwin, Boult, Prasidh Krishna. RR could've easily used the money to buy a finisher instead of Padikkal. He is not needed in this squad.Same is the case with Prasidh. Instead of getting him at 10crores, they could have gone for a death bowler. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… RR could've easily used the money to buy a finisher instead of Padikkal. He is not needed in this squad. Same is the case with Prasidh. Instead of getting him at 10crores, they could have gone for a death bowler. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Bhoomish Banewal @Bhoomishbanewal @CricCrazyJohns Padikkal at 3 is my only concern otherwise the team looks pretty solid! @CricCrazyJohns Padikkal at 3 is my only concern otherwise the team looks pretty solid!

Darsh @kohlisflick Devdutt Padikkal at 3 Devdutt Padikkal at 3 https://t.co/M1693a7gfo

Abhishek :) @Maybe_Abhi If Padikkal bats at 3, then this team is done If Padikkal bats at 3, then this team is done😭

Vishal @Fanpointofviews @_cow_corner No point of blaming him if you are not giving his batting slot , i would open with padikkal and Yashasvi , Buttler with bat at number 3 for me @_cow_corner No point of blaming him if you are not giving his batting slot , i would open with padikkal and Yashasvi , Buttler with bat at number 3 for me

Ekansh @oberoi234 @ImTanujSingh HOW COME padikkal at 3 instead of rassie van d @ImTanujSingh HOW COME padikkal at 3 instead of rassie van d

Vishal @Fanpointofviews @karannpatelll Yashasvi anchor lg rha tjhe?? He is intent merchant , padikkal can't play at number 3 @karannpatelll Yashasvi anchor lg rha tjhe?? He is intent merchant , padikkal can't play at number 3

Vishal @Fanpointofviews @Joecricket_ Even I think so if they want to play padikkal , he should open along with buttler @Joecricket_ Even I think so if they want to play padikkal , he should open along with buttler

"My mantra is pretty simple - try to get as many as I can as quickly as I can"- RR opener Jos Buttler

RR opener Jos Buttler revealed that his game plan is simple. He intends to score as many runs as possible in a quick fashion to support the team's cause.

Speaking to broadcasters ahead of Rajasthan's IPL 2022 opening clash against SRH, Buttler expressed his excitement for the new season and said:

"Very excited for the season. Any time at the start of the IPL is always an exciting time. The franchise has got a new squad together. We've been trying to gel quickly together as a team and are looking forward to our first game together as a team. My mantra is pretty simple - try to get as many as I can as quickly as I can. T20 keeps moving forward and guys are scoring quickly all around the ground trying to stay up with the club."

As for his association with the Rajasthan Royals, Buttler further added:

"Always nice coming back to the same team - it's a setup I know well and that helps you settle real quickly. The preparation's been good - lots of new faces but the good thing is lots of guys come across each other in different franchises and tournaments across the world so there's plenty of familiarity."

SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar started things in brilliant fashion for his team with an outstanding first over. However, he dismissed Buttler off a no-ball, unfortunately for Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal's wicket was eventually taken in the seventh over as the Royals were on 75/1 after eight overs.

Edited by Aditya Singh