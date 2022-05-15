IPL 2022: "He's only got his best years in front of him" - DC assistant coach Shane Watson on Mitchell Marsh

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson has said that Mitchell Marsh's best years are ahead of him, considering his attacking gameplay in T20 cricket.

Marsh, who is currently part of the Capitals, has been an impactful performer for the franchise with the bat. The West Australian brought his A-game against Rajasthan Royals, smashing 89 (62) after taking two wickets in three overs. The 30-year old also crafted a few impressive cameos before this knock.

Speaking on a Delhi Capitals podcast, Watson said that over the last year, Marsh has been playing confidently and consistently in T20 cricket. The 40-year old said that it's the result of Marsh's clear mindset, which would prolong his career. Watson said:

"Gosh, his skill is incredible. It's great to see him over the last 12 months he has let himself go. You can see the way he is taking on the game from ball one in all formats, especially T20 cricket. We've seen him play so well, so consistently over the last 12 months, which is hard to do in T20 cricket."

He continued:

"Just shows he is in the mental space he needs to be because he's got amazing skills. He hits the ball so ridiculously hard for conventional cricket shots. There's not too many people I've seen play like a cover or straight drive and hitting it so unbelievably hard without trying to. So, he's only got his best years in front of him."

Marsh's performance with the bat was key to Australia's success in the T20 World Cup last year. He struck an unbeaten 77 in the World Cup final against New Zealand to lead Australia to an eight-wicket win. The all-rounder's promotion to number three progressed well during their tours of Bangladesh and the West Indies.

"His batting alone is something very special" - Shane Watson

Shane Watson (Image Credits: Getty)

Watson, a reputed batting all-rounder during his playing days, highlighted the challenges of the role Marsh plays. Nevertheless, he believes Marsh's batting should keep bringing him plenty of success, adding:

"It's a challenge, and it's hard to get on top of ,but his batting alone is something very special. We all saw what he did in the T20 World Cup, owned a couple of really important times and games and dominated them. He has got a lot of incredible cricket in front of him. Again, he's got the skill, and it's about continuing to create the right mental space he goes into every game because once he gets there; goodness me, look out."

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#RRvDC | #IPL2022



es.pn/IPL2022-M58 We've seen Mitchell Marsh and David Warner do this before... in green and yellow We've seen Mitchell Marsh and David Warner do this before... in green and yellow 🇦🇺#RRvDC | #IPL2022 👉 es.pn/IPL2022-M58 https://t.co/oAuC5VvjQh

Meanwhile, the Capitals have won and lost six games apiece in their ongoing IPL 2022 campaign. They face must-win games in their remaining two to reach the playoffs.

