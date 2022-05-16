"He's keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya silent in death overs"- Irfan Pathan hails Arshdeep Singh for IPL 2022 performances

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh is finally getting the recognition for which he has worked hard over the past few seasons.

The 23-year-old has proved to be one of the best bowlers for Punjab this season and is one of the main reasons why they are still in the race for the playoffs.

Although Arshdeep Singh has just seven wickets to show, he has been simply incredible at the death, with an economy rate of just 7.14. His accuracy with his yorkers and other variations has helped Punjab defend totals in some close games.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Simon Doull can't stop talking about Arshdeep, and rightly so. His accuracy with yorkers this season has been exceptional. Simon Doull can't stop talking about Arshdeep, and rightly so. His accuracy with yorkers this season has been exceptional.

Speaking to Star Sports, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped praise on how Arshdeep Singh has managed to keep some great finishers of the game quiet with his accuracy. He said:

"Arshdeep is a special player. He is young, confident and accurate. All these qualities distinguish him from the bowlers of his age. He's keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or someone else silent in the death overs and that speaks volumes about the kind of talent he possesses."

Pathan believes the fact that Arshdeep has been talked about in a team that possesses a world-class speedster like Kagiso Rabada shows just what the 23-year-old has achieved this season. He added:

"His growth has been phenomenal. Despite the presence of a proven international pacer in Kagiso Rabada, an uncapped Indian seamer is getting the recognition proves how good a talent he is. He's going to be the next big thing for Punjab Kings."

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully Arshdeep impresses you within two balls of a spell like Bumrah. Really Smart cricketer. Arshdeep impresses you within two balls of a spell like Bumrah. Really Smart cricketer.

Arshdeep Singh should definitely get a chance to play for India sooner or later: Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also lauded Arshdeep for coming of age this IPL season. Harbhajan feels the fact that Arshdeep thrives under pressure is what makes him special. Speaking to Star Sports, he stated:

"The best thing about Arshdeep Singh is that he's a fearless bowler. He's got a lion's heart. While many players get bogged down during pressure situations but he seems to flourish more often than not during tense moments. There is so much confidence in this bowler and the belief that he can do well during tense moments."

The 41-year-old also spoke about how Arshdeep Singh openly shares his advice with other senior players like Rabada, which also shows that he is brimming with confidence.

Harbhajan believes Arshdeep is ready to play for the Indian team and added:

"The other day we saw him giving suggestions to a world-class bowler like Kagiso Rabada on which line to bowl to. This shows how involved he is in the game and doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts with the senior players. He bowls yorkers at will in the death overs. I believe a left-arm pacer of this calibre should definitely get a chance to play for India sooner rather than later."

Arshdeep's role will become even more crucial when PBKS take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight, as only one of these two teams can finish on a maximum of 16 points.

