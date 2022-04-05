"He took out his towel and began cursing at me" - Ishan Kishan shares hilarious incident involving MI captain Rohit Sharma during IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has backed a number of youngsters during his stint as MI skipper and Ishan Kishan is certainly one of them.

The duo have stitched together some wonderful partnerships for both MI and India and are one of the most dangerous opening partnerships in the IPL.

However, there was a time when Ishan Kishan was very new to the franchise and wanted to make a good impression on Sharma. Speaking on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', Kishan recalled a hilarious incident when he tried to impress the MI captain but ended up making him angry. He said:

"You know what I did one time at Wankhede. I was new, it was my first season and I didn't know anything. Now, to make the ball old, you usually throw it on the ground. So there was a lot of dew in the match that day. And I thought that if I roll the ball on the field, Rohit Bhai will be happy that I am making the ball old."

Ishan Kishan also stressed that Rohit Sharma was very caring to the youngsters in the group and often told them not to take whatever he said on the field personally. He added:

"So in that dew, I rolled the ball to him. He took out his towel and began cursing at me. Then I looked down and realized what I had done. Then he told me, 'Don't take it personally, it is just match-to-match.'"

Rohit bhai has played a big role in Rahul Chahar's success: Ishan Kishan

Rahul Chahar has been among the many young and budding cricketers who MI nurtured in the IPL and made ready to play for India. Ishan Kishan recalled how Rohit Sharma used to encourage Chahar to continue giving the ball a bit of air so that he would have a better chance of taking a wicket. He stated:

"I have seen it myself with Rahul Chahar, I am thinking after he has bowled 2-3 dot balls, I feel the batter is going to go for it. But (Rohit) from behind is telling him to release it even more. Rohit bhai has played a big role in Rahul's success."

Ishan Kishan also spoke about how Rohit Sharma would constantly talk to Chahar and help him believe in himself. He added:

"I have seen it myself how Rohit bhai would go from covers and give him confidence. Rahul would ask him if he needs to take the fielder behind. But Rohit would tell him 'I have faith in you. You will be able to do it.' And he would do it."

With a new-look MI team this season, Sharma will once again have his task cut out of grooming youngsters. He will hope the new set of youngsters can replicate what the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rahul Chahar have done for the franchise in the past.

