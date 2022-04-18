"Hopefully, I don’t play for any other franchise" - Sunil Narine on completing 10 years with KKR in IPL 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine has opened up about completing 10 years with the franchise. The Caribbean ace, who was roped in by the two-time champions in 2012, wants to finish his Indian Premier League (IPL) career at KKR.

The mystery spinner is set to reach yet another landmark. He will make his 150th appearance for KKR when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) later today.

Ahead of the milestone KKR appearance, Narine said in an interview with the franchise website:

"Yeah. I have always told Venky [Mysore, CEO] that hopefully I don’t play for any other franchise. I have loved my stay at KKR, so hopefully I start and finish here. I think it’s a great achievement. You don’t see many overseas players stay with one franchise. Luckily, I am one of them and hopefully I can continue to be with them in the future."

Narine has been on song this season for KKR so far. He has controlled the middle overs in trademark style, despite the commanding presence of dew. The 33-year-old has picked up four wickets in six matches at an astonishing economy of 5.00.

Crediting the hard work over the last couple of years as the secret behind his current run of form, Narine said:

"I think over the last two-three years, I have practiced the most in my life. So, the more you do it, the more consistent you can be but it just goes on form at the time. I am feeling good about myself so it helps and based on the situation, if our team is going for runs, I just try to keep it as tight as possible. If we are doing good, I try to pick up wickets. I bowl based on whatever is front of me so I don’t really plan too much before the game."

The Caribbean player endured a poor IPL 2020, where he was suspended for a brief period for suspected bowling action. He came back in style to have a successful IPL 2021 across both legs, following which he was retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

"I started constantly bowling it two years ago" - Narine on his back-of-the-hand delivery

Narine has managed to add an extra element to his mystery bowling with his revamped action. The spinner now bowls the back-of-the-hand delivery on a consistent basis along with his countless other variations to stay a step ahead of the batter.

Stating that the idea behind the back-of-the-hand delivery began several years ago, Narine said:

"I started constantly bowling it two years ago. I kept trying it but it wasn’t feeling great. Even when Robin Uthappa was in KKR, he was like, ‘Why don’t you start bowling it?’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to start it as yet. I just want to make sure it comes out well’.

"Any time you try something new and it doesn’t go great, people can bash you and say whatever, but if you wait for the right time to do what is needed and try it based on the conditions, it will suit you more and you can execute it with more confidence," he further explained.

KKR will take on RR at the Brabourne Stadium later tonight. The two-time champions are on a two-match losing streak, with both losses coming at the same venue.

