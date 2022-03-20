"Hopefully this is the start of something special"- Nicholas Pooran arrives in SRH camp ahead of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has joined the team camp ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The 26-year-old is excited to be a part of the Orange Army and is looking forward to making a real impact for his new team.

Nicholas Pooran is particularly looking forward to interacting with coach and compatriot Brian Lara. The West Indies legend is an inspiration for Pooran, who is keen to learn as much as he can from Lara to improve his game.

Speaking in a video posted by SRH on YouTube, here's what Nicholas Pooran had to say:

"I have had a chat with the coaches, and Brian a bit. I am looking forward to catching up with the rest of the staff. Hopefully, this is the start of something amazing. He (Brian) is one of the best batsmen in the world that I have ever seen. I am looking forward to keep asking as many questions as I can."

"Looking forward to the opportunity here at Sunrisers"- Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has had to face many ups and downs in his IPL career so far. He had a decent first season for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), but failed to back it up with a good performance last season, scoring just 85 runs from 12 games.

However, he showed great form in the recently-concluded T20I series against India, scoring three consecutive fifties. SRH have shown faith in him by going big for him in the auction and Pooran is keen to live up to their expectations. He stated:

"I have had a couple of years in the IPL. It has been nothing but superb for me. I have learnt a lot through the years. It started in Mumbai, going over to the Kings XI. I am looking forward to the opportunity here at Sunrisers. Hopefully I can give my best here."

Nicholas Pooran also revealed how he prepares himself to perform in games. He added:

"For me, it is definitely hard work, mindset, just stay in the present as long as possible. So hopefully, I can do the same thing here, be successful with Sunrisers as well."

Apart from skipper Kane Williamson, Pooran is another overseas star that SRH will heavily depend on this season.

