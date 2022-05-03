"How can a man live like this?"- Sanju Samson on Shane Warne and his influence on RR in the IPL

Sanju Samson shared a great bond with late Australian legend and former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Shane Warne. The late 52-year-old wasn't a part of the RR setup during Samson's initial years with the franchise.

However, the 27-year-old got to spend time with the legendary leg-spinner when the latter returned to RR as a mentor. Samson was mesmerized by the way Warne lived every single day of his life.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions', Samson opened up on what impact Warne had on whoever even spent a little time with him. He also spoke about how everyone should learn to live their lives as freely as Warne did.

"(On Warne) Whatever memories we have, whatever days he has lived in his life, it has been super special. Even if you have spent an hour with him, you can take that with you your entire life. He lived like a King. Looking at him you felt , 'How can a man live like this? (freely).' Everyone should take that lesson from the way he lived."

"I had a dream to bat against Shane Warne"- Sanju Samson

Samson also recalled the time he fulfilled his dream of facing the bowling of Shane Warne. When Warne returned to RR as a mentor, the 27-year-old asked him if he could bowl him a couple of deliveries.

Warne gleefully agreed and that just showed how much he loved spending time with youngsters. Samson stated:

"I had a dream that I wanted to bat against Shane Warne. He came back as mentor and I requested him that can he bowl a couple of balls. He said "Why not mate!" And then in his typical action he bowled. His rhythm was on a completely different level, complete swag! We have some great memories with him."

RR are playing some quality cricket under Sanju Samson this season. It would perhaps be a fitting tribute to the great Shane Warne if they end up winning their second IPL title this time around.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar