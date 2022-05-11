IPL 2022: How can RCB finish in the top 2 after the league stage?

We are coming towards the conclusion of the league stage of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). A number of teams are jostling it out for playoff berths.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only franchise to have confirmed their spot in the top four so far. They qualified for the playoffs following their 62-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune on Tuesday.

GT are currently leading the points table with 18 points after 12 matches. LSG are in second spot with 16 points after as many matches. Ahead of their clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) were third with 14 points from 11 matches.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) complete the current top four with 14 points from 12 games. They are behind RR on net run rate.

IPL 2022 points table: Can RCB finish in the top 2?

The aim of franchises in the IPL is not only to qualify for the playoffs but to try and finish in the top two, which will ensure them two shots at the final due to the presence of a second qualifier in case they lose the first one. RCB are presently fourth and with two matches to go, they could still end up in the top two.

Bangalore’s remaining two games in the IPL 2022 league stage are against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Gujarat Titans. If they win both matches, they will finish on 18 points. In the event of GT losing to RCB, they will finish on 20 points if they win their other match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). And if Gujarat lose both, they will still end up on 18 points. GT look almost certain to finish in the top two.

If Lucknow lose their remaining two matches against RR and KKR, they will stay on 16 points. As mentioned above, if Bangalore win both their games, they will end on 18 points. Thus, Faf du Plessis’ team could finish in the top two. There is another scenario to consider, though.

RR have three matches in hand, including Wednesday’s encounter against DD. Their other two matches are against Lucknow and Chennai. If they win all three matches, they will end up on 20 points and will easily make the top two. However, if they win two and RCB also win their remaining two games, both sides will finish on 18 points each. It will once again come down to net run rate.

