"How to fix PBKS? Fire coach, fire management, sell the team!"- Fans roast Punjab batting for bottling chase against LSG in IPL 2022

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting once again faltered as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a clinical bowling performance to add another two points to their tally.
Despite the pitch having something in it for the bowlers, 154 seemed to be a target that was well within the reach of a power-packed PBKS batting line-up. However, they could only manage 133/8 in their 20 overs and handed LSG a comprehensive win.
Fans on Twitter slammed PBKS for another disappointing batting performance despite chasing below eight runs per over. Some fans also hailed KL Rahul for his bowling changes that led to an LSG win. Here are some of the reactions:
PBKS couldn't get any momentum throughout their chase
With a number of power-hitters in the middle-order, Punjab needed at least one of their openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan to play the role of an anchor. Agarwal got off to a flying start, but once again failed to convert his start into a big score.
Dhawan struggled at the crease and scored five runs off fifteen balls before perishing to Ravi Bishnoi in an attempt to up the ante. Jonny Bairstow then had to anchor the PBKS chase and had Liam Livingstone for company.
Livingstone smashed some huge sixes, but got caught behind while trying to play a needless scoop shot. Although Bishnoi went for runs, Krunal Pandya was simply stunning once again with the ball, bagging figures of 2/11 in his four overs.
Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals and Bairstow's wicket proved to be the final nail in their coffin. Rishi Dhawan did strike a few lusty blows, but in the end it was too much for the all-rounder to score on his own as he got no support from the other end.
Mohsin Khan (3/24) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) were brilliant and justified KL Rahul's decision to play an extra bowler in place of Manish Pandey. LSG are comfortably placed in third position and look well on their way to making it to the playoffs in their first season.