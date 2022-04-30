×
Create
Notifications

"How to fix PBKS? Fire coach, fire management, sell the team!"- Fans roast Punjab batting for bottling chase against LSG in IPL 2022

Punjab batting once again failed to show any spine. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Punjab batting once again failed to show any spine. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 30, 2022 12:14 AM IST
News

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting once again faltered as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) delivered a clinical bowling performance to add another two points to their tally.

Despite the pitch having something in it for the bowlers, 154 seemed to be a target that was well within the reach of a power-packed PBKS batting line-up. However, they could only manage 133/8 in their 20 overs and handed LSG a comprehensive win.

Fans on Twitter slammed PBKS for another disappointing batting performance despite chasing below eight runs per over. Some fans also hailed KL Rahul for his bowling changes that led to an LSG win. Here are some of the reactions:

So KL Rahul got out early and PBKS choked an easy chase? Same old story lol!
Now you can say that, Captain KL Rahul is responsible for PBKS loss.
The KL Rahul fan in me thinks he did a very good job in coming out of PBKS.
Mission Accomplished!Good night to PBKS fans! 🥰#KLRahul | #LucknowSuperGiants https://t.co/z5Y4TbFPgp
Mayank looks so suspect when the ball moves. Gets squared up far too often.
Defended 169 against SRHDefended 168 against MIDefended 153 against PBKS today This is a appreciation tweet for KL RAHUL - THE CAPTAIN!#PBKSvLSG | #KLRahul https://t.co/g2JT8vc0j7
So this man was NEVER the problem for PBKS ! https://t.co/nebtoRZiIW
This loss should hurt PBKS much more than the one against GT.Absolutely no reason to not chase 154 when they were 88-3 after 12 overs. Just poor batting all along.
LSG have been clinical in terms of how they've defended totals. KL Rahul has looked at ease as a captain too in that regard - he's led admirably well thus far this season.I'm afraid it's unraveling again for PBKS. They had no business losing this #IPL2022 #PBKSvLSG
Someone: PBKS are playing really well this season, have a great chance of lifting the trophy!!PBKS: https://t.co/enAO8lJfNW
Mere Punjabi bros & sis’ aapko 9 days pehle hi bata diya tha ki your tournament is over. Bye bye 👋 see you in 2023 #PBKS
I think we can consider MI CSK out and KKR PBKS nearly impossible to get to play off.
LSG have defended this really well, but that's simply a mediocre chase tonight by PBKS. Not even close in the end.
Pbks fans right now #PBKSvLSG https://t.co/kC3wlgGZMi
KL Rahul is responsible for PBKS loss!😩 https://t.co/sfGooqyQas
PBKS changed their captain, their squad (which is 5x more stronger this season), they've done everything but results remain the same. But but KL WaS HolDiNG us back BRo 🤡. Sad for Mayank.
The PUNJAB chokers are here to shake a leg in our academy today in presence of our intern from Punjab kings itself who didn't played today ..... #PBKS#PBKSvLSG #IPL2022 #Chokers https://t.co/snq4yO9Trn
Anil Kimble’s reaction tells the entire story, very bad batting display by PBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/yf0Tt9kRx2
PBKS always find a way to lose a game that they should have won. They seem to be experts at it. It feels like they have this self-destruct button which they can press anytime even just before winning. Incredible talent it is!! #IPL2022
Again PBKS auction strategy has to be questioned. Spent over 15 crores on Odean Smith & SRK.Could have spent that on Boult & one or two quality Indian batsman.
Bhajji calling PBKS batting Lappebaazi,rightly so🤣🤣
With PBKS NRR in even more shambles than RCB, they now need to win 5/5 to qualify; 4/5 most likely won't cut it. MI, CSK, KKR, PBKS almost out. RCB and DC hang on for now.
PBKS doing what they do in every match ❤️ twitter.com/bringhopetous/…
How to fix PBKS in 3 easy steps 1. Fire every coach 2. Fire everyone in management 3. Sell the team
PBKS batting is abysmal. Too many stupid shots.
Mohsin Khan has been the star of the night for me undoubtedly 😍🔥A youngster, the way he's bowled has been marvelousPBKS again, bottled such an easy chase, this should've been chased man, apne liye nahi, hamare liye karlete🙂#IPL2022
Imagine buying -LivingstoneRabadaShikharBairstowAnd still being at 7th position after playing 9 games. I guess problem is not with players it's with coaching staff.Sometimes you gotta feel hard for PBKS and Preeti Zinta. ☹️.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂 pbks to qualify karne se rahi, chill maaro bas ab 😁😁Tinpot franchise deserves to be dissolved 🤣🤣😂😂
Need to find a team to become a part-time supporter now
Bairstow disaster this season... should have opened though... PBKS as usual finishing in bottom half 🤣
PBKS Playing One Match As champion side and another match as choking side in same season 😔
@mufaddal_vohra The day PBKS made Kumble their head coach, they lost there.
Kl leaving PBKS was a big W for him#IPL2022
Vintage Pbks Is Backk.. 🔥🔥
KL Rahul's 1st few words in post match should be - Things have changed, but PBKS still feels the same, it's an emotion
Game done, match done This pbks can't even win when rr fans wanted them to win
Abey PBKS u had one job 🤦🏻‍♂️
KL Rahul-6(11), Shikhar Dhawan-5(15) and Livingstone-18(16)... sums up the day NBDC department having today🤩, Academy senior officials recieved them from TukTuk Airport ❤️#PBKSvLSG https://t.co/p4gX99I67H
Mayank, Dhawan, Bairstow, Livingstone, Rabada, Chahar, Arshdeep. Man Punjab how are you even bottling the season with such a line up 😭 https://t.co/4n9yM1jJbH
Rishi Dhawan won't even find a place in top Grameen Premier League sides but here he is playing in the best cricket league.Shame on this franchise.
Dhawan without CSK match : https://t.co/AHoIhTf9ov
Mayank. Bairstow is the one batting out of position. As an Opener he averages 42 and strikes at 143 in IPL. Even for England he hasn't done that well while batting in middle order. twitter.com/manas__3/statu…
Lack of runs from Mayank and Bairstow has hurt their chances very dearly. SRK understandably dropped.. auction work didn't convert into performance.
Bairstow one of the most disappointing overseas players this season.

PBKS couldn't get any momentum throughout their chase

With a number of power-hitters in the middle-order, Punjab needed at least one of their openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan to play the role of an anchor. Agarwal got off to a flying start, but once again failed to convert his start into a big score.

Dhawan struggled at the crease and scored five runs off fifteen balls before perishing to Ravi Bishnoi in an attempt to up the ante. Jonny Bairstow then had to anchor the PBKS chase and had Liam Livingstone for company.

Livingstone smashed some huge sixes, but got caught behind while trying to play a needless scoop shot. Although Bishnoi went for runs, Krunal Pandya was simply stunning once again with the ball, bagging figures of 2/11 in his four overs.

Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals and Bairstow's wicket proved to be the final nail in their coffin. Rishi Dhawan did strike a few lusty blows, but in the end it was too much for the all-rounder to score on his own as he got no support from the other end.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mohsin Khan (3/24) and Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) were brilliant and justified KL Rahul's decision to play an extra bowler in place of Manish Pandey. LSG are comfortably placed in third position and look well on their way to making it to the playoffs in their first season.

Edited by Parimal

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी