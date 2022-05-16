×
Create
Notifications

"I have advised him to control his emotions on the field" - Mohammad Shami on Hardik Pandya's captaincy in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya (L) and Mohammad Shami in action for GT in IPL 2022. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Hardik Pandya (L) and Mohammad Shami in action for GT in IPL 2022. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 16, 2022 02:48 PM IST
News

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammad Shami believes his captain Hardik Pandya has shown great maturity as a leader in the IPL 2022 season so far. Pandya and his men sealed a top-two finish with a win in their last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, May 15.

Hardik Pandya has always been a player who has liked to express his emotions. However, Mohammad Shami lauded him for keeping his emotions under check while captaining GT this season.

Match-winners in their own right! 👍 #AboutLastNight #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #CSKvGT https://t.co/4fLB2Z5u7V

Speaking to reporters after the game against CSK, Shami explained why being a senior member of the team, he advised Pandya to remain calm as a captain, saying:

"After he (Hardik) became captain, he has become more normal, his reactions have been tempered (mellowed). I have advised him to control his emotions on the field because the entire world watches cricket. It is very important as a leader to be sensible, and understand situations and he has performed that role to perfection.”
O Captain! My Captain! 🥰#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #CSKvGT https://t.co/fXwMkYVzEj

I have witnessed a lot of changes in Hardik Pandya as a captain: Mohammad Shami

Shami also stated that Hardik Pandya has changed as a person since becoming the captain of the team. The speedster, who has also played under other captains like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, had to say this about their different captaincy styles:

"He (Hardik Pandya) has kept the team together. I have witnessed a lot of changes in him as a captain in comparison to a player. Every captain has a different temperament. Mahi (Dhoni) bhai was quiet, Virat was aggressive, Rohit leads according to match situations, so understanding Hardik’s mindset is not a rocket science.”
Also Read Article Continues below

Having already confirmed their place in Qualifier 1, GT might be tempted to try out some other players on their bench in their last league game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 19.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी