"I can help anyone in any capacity" - Jasprit Bumrah keen on leading by example in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been arguably one of the finds of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. During his formative years, Bumrah got to rub shoulders with world-class bowlers like Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson.

He also established a terrific new-ball partnership with Trent Boult for MI. However, Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had that kind of support this season with the ball from the other end. The likes of Daniel Sams, Basil Thampi and Tymal Mills have been expensive and the pressure has been on Bumrah to deliver consistently.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is taking on the role of being the only experienced bowler positively. In a video posted by MI on YouTube, Bumrah spoke about how he wants to be there for others if they need any help. Here's what he had to say:

"If at all somebody needs my help, I can help anyone in any capacity. I am always there to help and I am always excited to do that. So yeah, if anything comes up in that scenario, I am always there and I will be a helping hand in whatever way I can."

How has Jasprit Bumrah fared against KKR?

Jasprit Bumrah doesn't have the greatest of records against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are MI's next opponents in IPL 2022.

Although MI have won a staggering 22 games out of the 29 they have played against KKR, their star speedster only has a modest record against the Men in Purple and Gold.

In 14 games, Bumrah has picked up 15 wickets and has an economy-rate of 8.15 with the best bowling figures of 3/7. As seen in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), if Bumrah doesn't strike with the new ball, it becomes difficult for MI to control the flow of runs.

It would be interesting to see if skipper Rohit Sharma brings in someone like Jaydev Unadkat into the team for the match against KKR. Unadkat's experience with the new ball could help Bumrah attack the Kolkata batters with more freedom.

MI will be hopeful of winning their first game of the season when they take on KKR on Wednesday, April 6.

