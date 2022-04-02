"I didn't get any runs in the last game" - Rovman Powell keen to score big for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 tonight

Delhi Capitals star Rovman Powell is looking forward to playing a big knock for his IPL franchise in their upcoming fixture against Gujarat Titans. Powell made his IPL debut against the Mumbai Indians last weekend. He had a chance to become a hero for his team, but was dismissed for a duck.

Speaking to the Delhi Capitals franchise in an interview ahead of tonight's clash against the Gujarat Titans in Pune, Rovman Powell said:

"Umm, what am I looking forward to? I am looking forward to scoring some runs. You know, I didn't get any runs in the last game, so hopefully, I can put on a display for the Delhi Capitals fans."

The Delhi Capitals had a brief practice session at the MCA Stadium last night. Commenting on that session, Rovman Powell added:

"I think it was a good training session. You know just fine-tuning, it is another important encounter for us, so it's good to take the positives from this training session into the match."

Delhi Capitals star Khaleel Ahmed worked on his batting skills in the practice session ahead of match against Gujarat Titans

In the same video, fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed commented on his preparations for the battle against Gujarat Titans. Ahmed took two wickets for DC against Mumbai Indians, but ahead of the match against Gujarat, he also worked on his batting skills.

"It's really a good feeling. It's a bit cold in the evening when we came to practice. And it's a good green wicket and we have played here before. So the old memories are refreshed once again. I recalled my U-19 days when Rishabh and I both played Challenger Trophy here. And we were talking about the same thing," said Khaleel Ahmed.

"We had an intense practice session too. I did get a chance to bat as well, so I batted. And overall, I can say it was a lot of fun," he added.

The IPL match between Delhi and Gujarat will begin at 7:30 PM IST in Pune. It will be interesting to see which franchise comes out on top.

