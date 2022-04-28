IPL 2022: "I was getting ready for Super Over" - Hardik Pandya on his feelings during GT vs SRH

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya has stated that although he was trying to be 'neutral', he was prepared for a Super Over when his team required three runs to win off the last ball against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Wankhade Stadium on Wednesday.

All-rounder Rashid Khan didn't let it happen as he top-edged a pull shot off Marco Jansen's short ball for a six to seal a five-wicket win. It was the Titans' fifth last-over win of the season. They are now placed atop the table with 14 points and need just one win to qualify for the playoffs.

Speaking in an interaction with Rahul Tewatia and Rashid, arranged by IPLT20.com, Hardik said he understands the impact of his expressions on the mood in the camp. And given the way their season has gone so far, he said he was ready for the match to go even deeper but hailed Rashid for precluding that.

The GT skipper explained:

"I have started to be very neutral while watching the match. Neither I am very happy nor very sad. I have to look at everything because my behavior also impacts the vibe in the dugout. In every match, I and 'Ashu pa' (Ashish Nehra) think 'this match is very tight'. Today, I was getting ready for Super Over but Rashid said what Super Over, we'll finish it here only!"

Rashid's knock of 31 (11) was just one piece of the stunning chase. Wriddhiman Saha's 68 (38) was the foundation. Rashid and Tewatia (40 off 21) then provided a stunning finish, chasing 56 off the last four overs and hitting four boundaries and six sixes in total.

"The good thing is the captain and coach's trust in you" - Rahul Tewatia to Hardik Pandya

When Hardik asked him about his penchant for thrilling finishes, Tewatia pulled the skipper's leg to put him in such situations by not scoring runs upfront. The 28-year-old attributed the success to the team management's trust in him and hoped to be on the right side of more such games in the future. Tewatia said:

"You only put us in such situations (chuckles). Then when we are there sitting with our pads strapped, you tell us that you believe in us. The good thing is the captain and coach's trust in you... We have played these innings before as well and it's a good thing we are finishing on the winning side. Our attempt would be to finish on the winning side whenever such situations arrive."

Hardik and Co. will next play against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

