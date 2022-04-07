"I would like to go as blank as possible" - Shardul Thakur reflects on his preparations for IPL 2022 match against LSG

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Shardul Thakur has spoken about his preparations for tonight's IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants.

During an appearance on Capitals Unplugged, Thakur reflected on the team's performance so far. He feels it is too early to judge anyone at this stage because it is a long tournament.

"The preparation is going on well," said Thakur. "I mean, we won the first game and lost the second game, but it's okay, a long tournament to go. Preparations have been the same as Day 1. I think the whole group is giving their 100% when it comes to preparations."

Thakur then talked about his plans for tonight's fixture against KL Rahul's men. He clarified that he would like to go in with a blank mind and make decisions as per the conditions.

"I mean we always plan but I would like to go as blank as possible because I would like to analyze the conditions in the ground," the DC all-rounder said. "And then decide accordingly, what are my plans, how I am going to approach the game."

If we would have batted well, we could have got 2 points easily: Kuldeep Yadav feels DC could have won their last IPL 2022 match

Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive for Delhi Capitals this year (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Kuldeep Yadav was also a part of the show along with Thakur. The left-arm wrist-spinner opined that a better performance from the team's batters could have helped DC beat Gujarat Titans in their previous IPL 2022 fixture.

"The last game slipped out of our hand," said Yadav. "If we would have batted well, we could have got the two points easily. But, nevertheless, the preparation for next match is going well."

Yadav and Thakur will be in action soon as the Delhi Capitals take on the Lucknow Super Giants tonight in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee