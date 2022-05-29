"I really want them to win"- Kamran Akmal reveals why he wants Rajasthan Royals to lift the IPL 2022 trophy

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has sent a message to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) before their IPL 2022 final match against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Many fans would remember that Akmal was a part of the RR squad that won the inaugural IPL title in 2008. Pakistani players have not participated in any of the following IPL seasons, so Akmal is one of the few cricketers from his nation to have lifted the Indian Premier League trophy.

Rajasthan Royals have qualified for their first final since the opening season, and having played for the franchise in the past, Akmal wants them to defeat Gujarat Titans tonight. Here's what he tweeted earlier today:

"Good to see @rajasthanroyals in final…Congratulations to #RajasthanRoyals fans Team and management. Best of luck to both teams #RRvGT May the best team win…but as i had been a part of @rajasthanroyals so i really want them to win."

Kamran was not the only Pakistani player to be a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in IPL 2008.

Along with him, former Pakistan batter Younis Khan and left-arm fast bowler Sohain Tanvir also lifted the trophy. Tanvir won the Purple Cap for scalping the most wickets that season.

Kamran Akmal batted at number three for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008 final

Kamran has represented the Pakistan cricket team in all three formats

Kamran Akmal was one of the four overseas players in the Rajasthan Royals playing XI for the IPL 2008 final. In that game, RR played against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

#SanjuSamson #Rajasthan #RR @IPL #IPL2022 From being a 13-year old budding cricketer watching Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals win the inaugural season to now leading the same side to their first IPL final since 2008, Sanju Samson has come a long way. From being a 13-year old budding cricketer watching Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals win the inaugural season to now leading the same side to their first IPL final since 2008, Sanju Samson has come a long way. #SanjuSamson #Rajasthan #RR @IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/24MPaCMNYZ

Akmal took two catches behind the stumps in the first innings. He batted at number three for RR but got run out after scoring six runs off seven balls.

Yusuf Pathan's 39-ball 56 helped RR chase a 164-run target and win the match on the last ball.

