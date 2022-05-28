"I wouldn't say Virat Kohli has had a miserable season" - Virender Sehwag on RCB batter's IPL 2022 performance

Virender Sehwag has drawn attention to the fact that Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Virat Kohli scored over 300 runs in IPL 2022 even though he hasn't been in the best of form lately.

The former Indian opener pointed out that while the RCB batter couldn't make a significant impact in several games this year, he still did not have a terrible season.

Sehwag suggested that for many, a 400-run season is a successful one for a batter. He further added that Kohli managed 342 runs in this year's cash-rich league and hence, it won't be fair to say that he had a disastrous run. He made these remarks while speaking on Cricbuzz.

"You can expect Virat Kohli to fail in four or five games when he has had a bad season, but you don't think that he won't score runs in around eight matches. But despite that, he has scored over 300 runs this year. I wouldn't say he has had a miserable season."

Kohli perished early in the Bangalore-based side's Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. The seasoned campaigner was dismissed for just seven in the crucial knockout encounter.

RCB put 157 runs on the board after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan chased down the total comfortably and secured a stunning seven-wicket win to advance to the IPL 2022 final.

"Was surprised to see RCB retain Glenn Maxwell" - Parthiv Patel

Speaking in the same video, Parthiv Patel revealed that he was surprised when RCB decided to retain Glenn Maxwell ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. His surprise stems from the fact that the franchise chose to retain the swashbuckler after just one good season.

Patel added that consistency has been an issue for the Australian batter. He reckoned that Bangalore expected the batter to contribute like he did in the previous edition, but he couldn't deliver this time around.

"I was surprised to see RCB retain Glenn Maxwell on the basis of one good season. He has been inconsistent with his performances. He scores big runs after every five seasons. He has been consistent with his inconsistency. RCB expected him to perform like he did last year, but that didn't happen."

Virender Sehwag remarked that Bangalore chose to retain the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj as they expected them to be in a lot of demand at the auction. Patel predicted that if the side parts ways with these players now, they will be picked for far lesser prices than what Bangalore is paying them.

"Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj are two players who have had a terrible season. The franchise chose to retain them as they thought they would have gone for a lot of money at the auction. But even if they release them now, they will still fetch lesser amounts than what RCB are paying them currently."

Bangalore have failed to make the cut for the IPL final on yet another occasion. Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash on May 29, Sunday, in Ahmedabad.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat