"I don't see them going through" - Aakash Chopra on CSK & MI's chances in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels the two most successful teams in the history of the IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), won't make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs.

CSK are 9th in the points table, having won just one out of their five games, while MI have lost all of their five games so far and are rock bottom. Aakash Chopra believes the main reason for the two champion teams' debacle has been their ordinary bowling attack.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained why he doesn't see CSK and MI making it to the final four. He said:

"Both CSK and MI have ordinary bowling attacks. Although they have come back from a similar situation, if you keep on playing the same team hoping something suddenly will change then that's not possible. MI will need to change their XI while CSK bowling needs to click. But I don't see them going through."

IPL 2022 has been the season of youngsters: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes the IPL 2022 season so far has been dominated by fearless youngsters who are hungry enough to make an impact for their team. To name a few, the 44-year-old spoke about the young batters like Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Badoni, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma.

Viggi.17 @VighneshMenon The only positives for us this season have been Tilak and Brevis, both will turn out to be big names for the team in future. Ngl they give me Pedri and Gavi vibes The only positives for us this season have been Tilak and Brevis, both will turn out to be big names for the team in future. Ngl they give me Pedri and Gavi vibes https://t.co/odvZp1jSES

Chopra also hailed medium pacers like Vaibhav Arora and Kuldeep Sen who have turned out to be important bowlers for their respective teams. On this, the 44-year-old stated:

"This IPL has been of youngsters who are fearless and keen to leave their mark on the game. Look at Ayush Badoni, Sai Sudharsan, Brevis, Tilak, Vaibhav Arora, Kuldeep Sen, Jitesh Sharma. The main difference is not all are openers. Some are medium pacers while some bat down the order but still they have managed to make an impact."

With almost 70 percent of the IPL 2022 season still to go, it will be interesting to see which youngster wins the Emerging Player of the Tournament award.

