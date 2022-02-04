"I see it as playing the best tournament in the world" - David Warner on participating in the Indian Premier League 

Swashbuckling Australian opener David Warner has established himself as a top attraction in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with many impactful performances over the years.

The seasoned campaigner recently mentioned how playing in the cash-rich league has helped him better his game.

In his conversation with former Aussie pacer Brett Lee, Warner labeled the IPL the 'best tournament in the world'. He pointed out that he uses the experience of playing in the competition when Australia tour India.

Warner said on 'The Brett Lee podcast':

"When I go to India, I see it as playing the best tournament in the world. But I am getting a lot of practice and insight for when I have to go there for Australia, whether it is for Tests or ODIs."

Warner, an IPL veteran, has featured in the Indian T20 extravaganza since the inaugural edition. With 5449 runs from 150 matches, he is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the competition.

The 35-year-old has 50 half-centuries to his name in the IPL, the most by any player in the league's history.

"I think we owe India a lot" - David Warner

David Warner also discussed how Indian fans have welcomed him with open arms. He pointed out that he enjoys catching up with the locals whenever he tours to India.

The southpaw admitted that the support he has received from Indian supporters is overwhelming. Warner also suggested that he would love to be associated with working towards the betterment of the game in India in the future.

He added:

"The number one thing for me is how humble everyone is there (in India). They have welcomed my family with open arms and obviously me for the last decade.

"I love going out and meeting people there. I know it can be a security risk at times because we can create a bit of a crowd. I love mixing with the locals. They have given me so much. I think we owe India a lot. I'd love to be involved in some of their programs with cricket."

David Warner is set to go under the hammer in the upcoming ten-franchise IPL 2022 mega auction. He will be up for grabs from INR 2 crore onwards for the forthcoming season of the tournament.

