"I seriously believe we have got everything"- KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer expressed confidence in his teammates' abilities going into the upcoming IPL season. Ahead of IPL 2022, KKR management parted ways with Eoin Morgan, who led the side to the finals last year.

Due to this, they bid aggressively for Shreyas Iyer at the mega-auction and procured his services for a massive ₹12.25 crores. KKR soon appointed him as the new skipper of the side. At a recent team event, Shreyas Iyer addressed his teammates and said:

"I seriously believe we have got everything in this room. We have got talent, we have got skill. Most importantly, we are one family. We win together, we fight together, and we learn together."

The 27-year-old missed the first half of the IPL last year due to an injury. In the second phase of the season in the UAE, Iyer scored 175 runs in eight games and helped the Delhi Capitals reach the playoffs.

KKR's campaign in IPL 2022 starts on March 26

The league stage of IPL 2022 will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Group A alongside Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG).

IPL 2022 will begin on Saturday with a blockbuster match between last year's finalists KKR and CSK at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The following is KKR's schedule for the IPL 2022 season:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, April 23, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 7, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 61: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 14, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 66: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, May 18, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Ritwik Kumar