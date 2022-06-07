"I teleported myself to my father"- Chetan Sakariya reveals emotional story behind his 'Dragon Ball Z' celebration during IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Chetan Sakariya had to witness some highs and lows in the IPL 2022 season. He was bought by the franchise for a whopping INR 4.2 crore but could play just three games for them.

Despite getting so little game time, Sakariya did well, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of just 7.64. The Saurashtra pacer is known for his unique celebrations. He revealed one such celebration from the series 'Dragon Ball Z' when he dismissed Aaron Finch in IPL 2022.

While speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Chetan Sakariya revealed how his celebration after picking up the wicket of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener was dedicated to his late father. He said:

"The day I played and dismissed Aaron Finch, I did that Dragon Ball Z celebration. Whenever the character did that, he used to get teleported to wherever he wanted. So I too teleported myself to my father and told him that look I have got an international player out. So that was really unique for me."

Sakariya also spoke about how his father indirectly motivated him to get an 'international player' dismissed to be recognized as a good bowler. On this, he said:

"Since I wasn't a part of the playing XI, I began to feel very lonely. I used to have sleepless nights, used to miss my father a lot. He used to tease me at times by saying that he would consider me a good bowler only if I dismiss an international player."

There are lot of fast-bowling all-rounders in Saurashtra: Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya is currently featuring in the Saurashtra Premier League (SPL). The IPL has seen a number of talents come through from these state-level domestic T20 leagues and the left-arm pacer revealed that there are a number of such players to watch out for.

India have always craved for more fast-bowling all-round options. The 24-year-old believes that there are a number of such players in the SPL and when they develop, they will show what they're capable of in the IPL. He stated:

"There is a lot of young talent that's coming through from Saurashtra, especially fast bowling all-rounders. There is still a bit of time as they are U19 and U23 players. But definitely Saurashtra will produce a lot of players in the IPL."

Chetan Sakariya is a hard-working bowler and will definitely take the positives from the limited outings he got for DC into the next season.

