"I think this is the biggest match of every season" - Ishan Kishan on the MI vs CSK rivalry in the IPL 

Mumbai Indians' (MI) wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan feels that their rivalry with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is second to none in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharing nine trophies between them, the two franchises have put together a plethora of memorable matches and moments across the last 14 years.

However, the two sides have made a very poor start to IPL 2022. CSK only have one win under their belt while MI are yet to open their account.

Speaking on what the rivalry against CSK means to him, Ishan Kishan said during the pre-match interview:

"Obviously, I think this is the biggest match of every season, because both teams are very good and the rivalry has been that way since the very first season. So, we take this as a positive thing. Winning is very crucial, we will approach this match with the same intensity."

MI and CSK split their two meetings in the previous IPL season. They have now returned to the venue where they played the first out of their four finals - the DY Patil Stadium.

Speaking about his conversation with Sachin Tendulkar following the loss against the Lucknow Super Giants, Kishan said:

"He just told me to be myself, like many others know Ishan Kishan to be. There should be no fear of failure, and that is it."

Since starting the tournament with a couple of 50s, Kishan has been struggling for runs of late. He has scored only 56 runs in his last four innings with a strike rate of 71.5.

"We will try to remain one step ahead of CSK" - Ishan Kishan

CSK are coming into this game after a heartbreaking three-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. The franchise has not been off to a good start under Ravindra Jadeja's reign and is desperate for a win, much like its arch-rivals.

Despite their poor form, Ishan Kishan isn't taking them lightly. Noting the importance of experienced players in the CSK squad, the MI wicket-keeper said:

"We want to win against every team that comes up against us, not only Chennai. They have many experienced players, who will pull up smart moves. Dhoni is there behind the stumps, he gives a lot of ideas to the bowlers. They back each other very well. We will try to remain one step ahead of them in the match, and that will benefit us."

MI will face CSK shortly at the DY Patil Stadium in a bid to get their first points of IPL 2022.

