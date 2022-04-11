"I think he can do anything" - CSK's Maheesh Theekshana on MS Dhoni

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has heaped praise on MS Dhoni after making his debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday. He believes that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter "can do anything."

Theekshana made his debut for the Chennai club during their eight-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022.

In a video shared by the Chennai-based franchise on social media, the crafty spinner spoke about sharing the dressing room with MS Dhoni. Theekshana pointed out that it was his goal to play under the guidance of the franchise's former skipper.

Theekshana said:

"Actually I liked CSK because I like MS Dhoni very much. It's actually unbelievable, yesterday I played table tennis with him. It's more like a goal to play with him and to play under him now. He has a lot of skills, be it cricket, football, or table tennis. I think he can do anything. It is a dream come true to play here."

The 21-year-old bowled a tidy spell in his first-ever IPL match. While he failed to pick up a wicket in the contest, he conceded just 31 runs from his full quota of four overs.

The talented bowler revealed that he was playing a T20I match against Australia during the IPL 2022 auction. He added that a few fans had informed him during the match that he was roped in by Chennai for this year's cash-rich league.

He mentioned that he had assumed that the fans were joking about the news. However, it was Lasith Malinga who told him about the signing when he returned to the dressing room.

Theekshana added:

"I was in a match, playing the 2nd T20I against Australia and fans told me that I was picked for CSK. I thought they were just joking or something. After going to the dressing room, Lasith Malinga told me that I was going to play for CSK."

It is worth mentioning that Chennai signed the player for ₹70 lakh at the mega auction earlier this year. The mystery spinner has featured in 15 T20Is so far and has 14 wickets to his name from the same at an excellent economy rate of 6.41.

"I never thought that CSK will bid for me" - Maheesh Theekshana

The Sri Lankan bowler stated that he did not expect the defending champions to go after him at the auction. He stated that he has been working hard on his game for the past couple of years. He is hopeful of making the most of his opportunity.

He added:

"I never thought that CSK will bid for me or pick me this year. I have done my homework in the last two years and I am regaining the same this year. CSK had never picked a CSK player after 2013 and I am proud of myself because they bid for me."

The four-time champions are still searching for their maiden win in IPL 2022. After four successive losses, they find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They will next be seen in action on Tuesday when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Edited by Aditya Singh