" I told her that you have rejected the Kohinoor diamond" - Shikhar Dhawan recounts how a girl once turned down his proposal

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is currently plying his trade for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The star batter recently revealed how a girl had once turned down his proposal.

In a video shared by PBKS on social media, Dhawan recalled how he had once proposed to a girl several years back. He revealed that while she had declined his proposal, he had told her that she had rejected the 'Kohinoor diamond'.

Shikhar Dhawan said:

"Once I proposed to a girl and she rejected me. She used to play at that time and had a dark face tone. So, you know what I said? I told her that you have rejected the Kohinoor diamond."

Watch the video here:

It is worth mentioning that Dhawan is one of the top performers with the bat in the cash-rich league. With 5876 runs to his name, the southpaw is currently the second-highest run scorer in the competition's history. He has slammed two centuries and 44 fifties in the tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2022

The 36-year-old has managed 92 runs from his first three matches in IPL 2022. The dynamic batter slammed 34 runs from 24 deliveries during his team's last clash, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He will next be seen in action on Friday, when PBKS take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in 16th match of this year's cash-rich league. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

PBKS have gotten off to a good start in the latest edition of the T20 tournament. They have lost only one game out of their first three matches in IPL 2022 and are currently placed fourth in the points table.

PBKS squad for IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

