"I am trying to learn from Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal" - LSG's Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi recently stated that he is keenly observing the likes of proven campaigners Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He pointed out that the two bowlers have carved a niche for themselves in modern-day cricket and he aspires to learn from them.

Speaking on Sports Tak's YouTube channel, Bishnoi spoke about how senior player Chahal has supported him a lot. He suggested that the 31-year-old is mentally strong and capable of remaining calm under pressure.

Ravi Bishnoi said:

"I used to watch Anil Kumble and Shane Warne a lot when I was young. These days I am following the likes of Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal because they have been very successful in modern-day cricket and I am trying to learn from them.

"Chahal has been very supportive and has guided me a lot. Chahal always remains calm and he has an idea of which balls to bowl during different situations. He is mentally very strong."

The talented youngster made his India debut in February this year. While Bishnoi is in the reckoning for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, he has made it clear that he does not want to think about making the cut for the marquee event.

The crafty spinner added that he is completely focused on doing well in the ongoing cash-rich league. He explained:

"I haven't really thought much about making it to the T20 World Cup squad. If I get the chance, then I would surely want to grab it with both hands. But presently, my focus is on the IPL and I don't think too far ahead. If I get a chance, I will give my best in the T20 World Cup. It has been a while since we won an ICC trophy."

It is worth mentioning that Bishnoi was picked up by the Lucknow-based franchise for ₹4 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

"It's an added advantage to have KL Rahul as my captain" - Ravi Bishnoi

The 21-year-old also opined that it was an added advantage to have KL Rahul as his captain as he has played under him in the previous editions as well for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He mentioned that the LSG skipper understands him well and often comes to his rescue whenever things go wrong.

Ravi Bishnoi said on his relationship with KL Rahul:

"It's an added advantage to have KL Rahul as my captain because I have played with him before and he knows my game. He understands me. Whenever I panic or if something goes wrong during a game, he comes to me and gives important suggestions."

Bishnoi has four wickets to his name from five matches in IPL 2022 at an impressive economy rate of 6.90. With six points, LSG are currently placed fifth in the points table at this juncture.

