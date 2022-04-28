"If he is an MS Dhoni fan, he should learn from him" - Virender Sehwag on DC captain Rishabh Pant

Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag believes that Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant must score big runs if he wants to win matches for his side. He stated that the left-hander must fire as the team's middle-order batters are struggling for consistency.

Speaking on Cricbuzz ahead of Delhi's upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today, Sehwag stated that Pant should take a cue from MS Dhoni's game. He pointed out that the southpaw must bat till the end as he has the ability to chase down any score if he gets going.

Sehwag said:

"Rishabh Pant will be the key for DC. Even if the openers fire, it is still important for him to score runs in the middle. If he is an MS Dhoni fan, he should learn from him. Pant has the ability to score 20-25 runs in the final over, but for that, he has to be at the crease until the last over."

The dynamic left-hander has managed 188 runs from his eight outings so far in this year's cash-rich league. He has an impressive strike rate of 154.10 to his name. However, the 24-year-old is still in search of his maiden half-century of the season.

"Rishabh Pant should look to focus on the things that are going wrong, rather than worrying about other things" - RP Singh

Speaking in the same video, former India pacer RP Singh pointed out that Pant had the chance to seal a win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but failed to do so. He wants the 24-year-old to pay attention to the mistakes DC have been making, instead of worrying about things that aren't in his hands, like the controversial no-ball from the previous game.

He stated:

"Rishabh Pant had the opportunity in their last game to finish the match. He has played international cricket too and it's not like he hasn't done anything like this in the past. He should look to focus on the things that are going wrong rather than worrying about other things."

DC will take on KKR in the 41st league match of the season, which is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee