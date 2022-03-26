[In Pictures] Faf du Plessis presents special caps to his RCB teammates ahead of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) newly appointed captain Faf du Plessis presented special caps to his teammates ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Custom caps feature the debut numbers of players in the chronology of their first appearance for the franchise over the years.

The Bangalore franchise gave fans a glimpse of the event by sharing pictures on their official Instagram handle. In it, fans can see Du Plessis handing over the specially designed caps to the likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, and other RCB stars.

RCB shared the following post and captioned it:

"A player who represents RCB becomes an integral part of the rich history of this franchise. As part of this new initiative, from #IPL2022 onwards, our players will sport RCB caps carrying the debut numbers given to them in chronological order, just like international teams do.

"Virat Kohli, Karn Sharma,S Sriram, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga received their special caps from Captain Faf du Plessis today."

RCB finished in the third spot in the points table after the league stage last season. They lost to eventual finalists KKR in the first eliminator. This time around, they will be looking to improve their performance and go all the way.

RCB will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27

Royal Challengers Bangalore will compete in Group B of the IPL 2022 alongside the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They will play the Punjab Kings at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on March 27 in their first match of the season.

Here is RCB's full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 3: Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30 PM IST - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 27: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 31: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 36: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 43: Gujarat Titans vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 49: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 54: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 60: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, Brabourne CCI, Mumbai

Match 67: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans - 7:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Prem Deshpande