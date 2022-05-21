[In Pictures]: Kohli, du Plessis and other RCB players keenly watch MI vs DC IPL 2022 clash

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) contingent were seen keenly following the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Bangalore's playoff qualification rests firmly on the result of the Mumbai versus Delhi match. If DC win the game, they will enter the top four and go through to the playoffs, thus eliminating RCB.

A victory for Delhi would see them end the league stage on 16 points, the same as Bangalore.

However, Rishabh Pant’s men have a much superior net run rate in comparison to RCB. The only way Bangalore can finish in the top four is if Mumbai defeat Delhi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

It is no surprise then that Bangalore are keeping a close track of the MI-DC match.

The official Twitter handle of the RCB franchise shared images of skipper Faf du Plessis, star players Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, among others, following the action at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bangalore shared images of the same on their social media account with a cheeky caption:

"All eyes on the game. 👀 No prizes for guessing who were supporting!"

Bangalore stunned table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in their last IPL 2022 league clash to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Earlier on Saturday, RCB also changed the color of their Twitter display picture from red to blue to show their support for MI in their match against DC.

Bangalore contingent watching the MI-DC match.

Mumbai need to score 160 to put RCB in playoffs

Mumbai bowled first after winning the toss in the match against Delhi. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed 3 for 25 as MI held DC to 159 for 7.

Bangalore are cheering for Mumbai because a win for Delhi will eliminate them from IPL 2022.

Bumrah claimed the key wickets of Mitchell Marsh (0), Prithvi Shaw (24) and Rovman Powell (43).

Ramandeep Singh also claimed two wickets while Daniel Sams and Mayank Markande were economical apart from chipping in with one wicket each.

For DC, Powell’s 43 off 34 was the top score in the innings while skipper Rishabh Pant contributed 39 off 33.

Playing XIs

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

