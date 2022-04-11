"Inspired by bestie KL and mentor Thala!" - Fans troll Hardik Pandya for hitting slowest fifty against SRH in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya brought up his first half-century as the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain and remained unbeaten until the end as they posted 162/7 in their 20 overs. However, the fifty was also the 28-year-old's slowest in the IPL, having consumed 42 deliveries to reach the figure.

It was a very uncharacteristic innings from Hardik Pandya, given that he is currently one of the most dangerous hitters in white-ball cricket. The added responsibility of the captaincy and his new role of anchoring the innings is what might have stopped him from playing freely.

Fans on Twitter were a bit baffled and disappointed by Hardik Pandya's approach against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Some feel that GT have got a below-par total and that their skipper should have tried to up the ante in the last few overs.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rishikeshwaran CA @RishikeshwaranC Hardik has a SR of 97.7 and a dot% of 48.8% vs spin in overs 7-16 this season. Don't think this is working. Should promote Abhinav instead to smash spin. Hardik has a SR of 97.7 and a dot% of 48.8% vs spin in overs 7-16 this season. Don't think this is working. Should promote Abhinav instead to smash spin.

arfan @Im__Arfan Captaincy has turned Hardik into KL Captaincy has turned Hardik into KL 😭

Manya @CSKian716 Hardik and Gill swapped souls?! Hardik and Gill swapped souls?!

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Hope it's Abhinav Manohar who comes out at 4 and not Hardik. Gujarat have been under utilising him. Hope it's Abhinav Manohar who comes out at 4 and not Hardik. Gujarat have been under utilising him.

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani Relax guys Hardik anchored so that he can give this guy a lesson Relax guys Hardik anchored so that he can give this guy a lesson😌 https://t.co/olF32znDIt

Sai @akakrcb6 You all saying Hardik bad innings... But these kinda innings only land him back to ICT I am saying... Our selector never see impact rather see runs. You all saying Hardik bad innings... But these kinda innings only land him back to ICT I am saying... Our selector never see impact rather see runs.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Disappointed from Hardik

Poor knock, he should play at 5 or 6. Disappointed from HardikPoor knock, he should play at 5 or 6.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Missed the last third of the innings, but Hardik was 36 off 28 at the end of the 13th over, and he ends up with 50 off 42. Should have faced more balls in the last overs and needed to do better than just 14 off his last 14 balls. Don't think it's an above par innings. Specially, Missed the last third of the innings, but Hardik was 36 off 28 at the end of the 13th over, and he ends up with 50 off 42. Should have faced more balls in the last overs and needed to do better than just 14 off his last 14 balls. Don't think it's an above par innings. Specially,

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Hardik playing with an SR less than 120 after facing 40+ balls is rare. Hardik playing with an SR less than 120 after facing 40+ balls is rare.

Dave @CricketDave27 KL must have forgotten what he was talking about when it came to telling Hardik the last step of what to do, actually hit some 6s at the death KL must have forgotten what he was talking about when it came to telling Hardik the last step of what to do, actually hit some 6s at the death

Udit @udit_buch Painful knock from Hardik Painful knock from Hardik 😭

SMM @Shhy10 Tewatia was sacrificed for that 50 and that is something I respect as a fantasy player who has captained Hardik Tewatia was sacrificed for that 50 and that is something I respect as a fantasy player who has captained Hardik 👍

Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread @basedIITian Hardik just needed an easy statpad season to get back in the Indian team, reason behind this team and this approach. Hardik just needed an easy statpad season to get back in the Indian team, reason behind this team and this approach.

i @ShaheenHypebot Hardik's innings isn't any good. But such is GT batting line-up. He is their best bet. Shubman firing in 2 games masked a lot of mediocrity in GT batting. Could've contributed to squad construction much better. Hardik's innings isn't any good. But such is GT batting line-up. He is their best bet. Shubman firing in 2 games masked a lot of mediocrity in GT batting. Could've contributed to squad construction much better.

Jitendra 🎶 @Jitendr63761289 These things shouldn't let u forget that how worse Hardik played today These things shouldn't let u forget that how worse Hardik played today

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14 Quite astonishing how Hardik has gone from being one of best finishers in the competition in 2020 to a Batter who isn't even properly anchoring in 2022.



This innings of his has been trademark bad T20 innings,his strike rate has kept decreasing throughout. Quite astonishing how Hardik has gone from being one of best finishers in the competition in 2020 to a Batter who isn't even properly anchoring in 2022.This innings of his has been trademark bad T20 innings,his strike rate has kept decreasing throughout.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Hardik's worst 50 ever. Why is he celebrating for this? 🤔🤔 Hardik's worst 50 ever. Why is he celebrating for this? 🤔🤔

Atul Kesar @Atul__kesar Today's batting was all about Hardik Pandya X Dhoni tips . Today's batting was all about Hardik Pandya X Dhoni tips . https://t.co/ap8QNVVqgP

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep Raunit @RaunitRanjan2 What's with captains batting with ODI knocks in t20s just in name of being responsible?? What's with captains batting with ODI knocks in t20s just in name of being responsible?? I couldn’t watch Hardik’s batting today but is there actually an issue of being more responsible or it has more to do with teams figuring him out a lot better ? twitter.com/raunitranjan2/… I couldn’t watch Hardik’s batting today but is there actually an issue of being more responsible or it has more to do with teams figuring him out a lot better ? twitter.com/raunitranjan2/…

Vishal @Fanpointofviews



#IPL2022

#SRHvsGT Negative innings from hardik , totally inspired from his bestie KL & mentor thala 🤦🤦 Negative innings from hardik , totally inspired from his bestie KL & mentor thala 🤦🤦#IPL2022#SRHvsGT

Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 @ankit_acerbic #SRHvGT

After inning of 50 runs in 42 balls by Hardik After inning of 50 runs in 42 balls by Hardik #SRHvGTAfter inning of 50 runs in 42 balls by Hardik https://t.co/ZnjBJMfer7

Delhi Capitals Fan @pantiyerfc

#SRHvsGT This is very unlike Hardik Pandya innings.Being a captain doesn't mean being an anchor everytime. This is very unlike Hardik Pandya innings.Being a captain doesn't mean being an anchor everytime.#SRHvsGT

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #SRHvGT Unusual innings this from Hardik Pandya - he's somehow not been able to kick on into a new gear and it's so unlike him. Again, it puts into perspective their batting order - Abhinav can bat higher up with Hardik having the launchpad later on #IPL2022 Unusual innings this from Hardik Pandya - he's somehow not been able to kick on into a new gear and it's so unlike him. Again, it puts into perspective their batting order - Abhinav can bat higher up with Hardik having the launchpad later on #IPL2022 #SRHvGT

Aditya (@CricCrazyAdi) @CricrazyAdi Hardik Pandya's slowest 50s in IPL:

42 balls v SRH, Today

41 balls v RCB, 2018

25 balls v KKR, 2015

20 balls v RR, 2020

17 balls v KKR, 2019



Via Cricbuzz Hardik Pandya's slowest 50s in IPL:42 balls v SRH, Today41 balls v RCB, 201825 balls v KKR, 201520 balls v RR, 202017 balls v KKR, 2019Via Cricbuzz

Aman⁴⁵ ❤️🇮🇳 @Proudindian456

Properly stappading



#ipl2022 Hardik pandya played like Virat Kohli todayProperly stappading Hardik pandya played like Virat Kohli todayProperly stappading#ipl2022

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully Someone edit KL and Hardik's face on "dur rahiye mere bete se" meme pic. 🤣 Someone edit KL and Hardik's face on "dur rahiye mere bete se" meme pic. 🤣

Sandy @ThatWickedGuy_ Sandy @ThatWickedGuy_ From 36 off 28 to 49 off 41. Hardik bro?? From 36 off 28 to 49 off 41. Hardik bro?? KLR giving tips to Hardik on how to get his ICT place back. twitter.com/ThatWickedGuy_… KLR giving tips to Hardik on how to get his ICT place back. twitter.com/ThatWickedGuy_…

𝙍𝘿𝙆 ᵇᵉᵃˢᵗ ᶠʳᵒᵐ ᴬᵖʳⁱˡ ¹³ᵗʰ @Goatcheeku_18 No hate to hardik pandya just imagine virat kohli or ms dhoni batting at 50 (42) whole #CricketTwitter would have gone crazy No hate to hardik pandya just imagine virat kohli or ms dhoni batting at 50 (42) whole #CricketTwitter would have gone crazy 💀

Hardik Pandya's patient fifty steers GT to 162/7

Kane Williamson won the toss for the fourth time this season and had no hesitation in putting GT into bat as dew could make chasing easier. GT have banked a lot on star opener Shubman Gill to provide them with those flying starts.

However, the 22-year-old had to endure a rare failure, thanks to a one-handed stunner from Rahul Triptahi. Matthew Wade's struggles continued as the southpaw was undone by a rocket from speedster Umran Malik. The SRH pacer found his rhythm straightaway and hit the GT skipper on the grill on his very first ball.

The GT captain responded in fine fashion and smashed two boundaries off the next two deliveries. While many felt that Pandya would unleash himself, that wasn't to be as he went into a shell and concentrated more on rotating the strike and batting deep.

A handy cameo from Abhinav Manohar in the end helped GT post a fighting total on the board. Williamson will be happy with the efforts his bowlers put in to restrict GT. However, Pandya would still believe that his team can defend the total with the gun bowling attack that they have.

Edited by Parimal