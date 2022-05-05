"There has not been a better spell in his IPL career" - Irfan Pathan lauds Glenn Maxwell's spell for RCB in IPL 2022 match vs CSK

Irfan Pathan reckons Glenn Maxwell's spell in Wednesday's (May 4) IPL 2022 encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is the best of his IPL career.

Maxwell returned figures of 2/22 as RCB defended a 174-run target, winning the match by 13 runs. The part-time off-spinner got rid of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu, two of the most accomplished batters against spin in the CSK lineup.

While reviewing the RCB-CSK game on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was all praise for Glenn Maxwell's spell, saying:

"It was such a good four-over spell, there has not been a better spell in his (Maxwell's) IPL career. It is the second time he has given 22 or fewer runs, gave 22 runs today and only once before this."

The former India all-rounder lauded Maxwell for the control he exhibited despite being a non-regular bowler. Pathan elaborated:

"He kept on bowling in good areas, bowled with his brain, his control as the sixth bowler was extremely good. There were two off-spinners today, who are not your main bowlers, but who bowled well today - Moeen Ali bowled extremely well for CSK."

Pathan also picked Maxwell's spell as the turning point of the game. He reasoned:

"The turning point in the bowling came through Maxwell. You expect Harshal Patel, Hazlewood or Hasaranga to come and give the crucial wickets but he (Maxwell) dismissed the two batters who play spin the best."

Glenn Maxwell had Uthappa caught at backward point with just the second delivery of his spell. The off-spinner then rattled Rayudu's stumps just when the CSK middle-order batter was looking all set to press the accelerator pedal.

"The two wickets he took here were according to a plan" - Mohammad Kaif on Glenn Maxwell's spell

Glenn Maxwell did not feed the CSK batters in their strong areas [P/C: iplt20.com]

Mohammad Kaif was asked whether Maxwell would have a bigger role to play with the ball if RCB have to qualify for the playoffs. He responded:

"Absolutely, because the two wickets he took here were according to a plan. He went round the stumps and angled the ball across, both batters like to play on the leg side, whether it is Rayudu or Uthappa. He kept the ball away from them, made them play to the off side, placed the fielders there and got them out."

Maxwell, who had picked up just one wicket in IPL 2022 before yesterday's game, will certainly come in handy for RCB as the pitches continue to slow down and start assisting the spinners more.

