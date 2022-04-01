"That is why you ran after Shivam Dube at the auction" - Irfan Pathan says the all-rounder bowling the 19th over for CSK was the right call

Irfan Pathan believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) think tank took the right call to give the 19th over of their bowling innings to Shivam Dube.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) required 34 runs off the final two overs in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against CSK. Dube was brought into the attack to bowl the penultimate over and was clobbered for 25 runs by Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was asked if it was the right decision to give the 19th over to Dube. He responded:

"You didn't have too many options. You had the option of Jadeja or Moeen Ali, the ball was extremely wet, you had to bowl a fast bowler only. That is why you ran after Shivam Dube at the auction, so that you get an odd over when you are in trouble."

While acknowledging that it is easier said than done, the former India all-rounder pointed out that it was Dube's execution that let CSK down. Pathan explained:

"Shivam Dube could have bowled a slightly better line. The decision-making in terms of the lines and lengths should have been much better. It is very easy for us to say that but when the ball gets wet and you have not bowled in the entire match, there is a lot of pressure on you as you know the 19th over is very crucial."

Badoni swung Dube's first delivery over square leg for a six to put the all-rounder under pressure immediately. The medium pacer then bowled a couple of wides and was smashed for 14 runs by Lewis off his last three deliveries.

"The 20th over was also going to be bowled by a debutant" - Irfan Pathan on CSK's bowling issues

Mukesh Choudhary did not have a great debut for CSK [P/C: iplt20.com]

Irfan Pathan added that defending nine runs in the last over was always going to be an arduous task for Mukesh Choudhary. He observed:

"The 20th over was also going to be bowled by a debutant - Mukesh Choudhary. It was not going to be easy for him as well. Your legs become heavy and you had to defend nine runs under pressure, it was a very difficult task."

While lauding Badoni's calmness under pressure, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that CSK's unusually inexperienced bowling attack contributed to their defeat. Pathan said:

"But we will definitely want to talk about this boy Ayush Badoni. Pressure is not being seen on his face but that 19th over was very crucial. Also, CSK had two bowlers who were making their debut - Pretorius, although he bowled well, and then Mukesh. CSK generally plays with their experienced bowlers, this was a slightly inexperienced unit."

The Chennai Super Kings will hope that Adam Milne is fully fit for their next match against the Punjab Kings on April 3. The franchise has already been hit hard by the injury-related absence of Deepak Chahar, their big-ticket buy at the IPL 2022 Auction.

