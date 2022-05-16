"It won't be a bad idea to get him in" - Parthiv Patel on the prospect of Yash Dhull playing against PBKS in IPL 2022

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes that Yash Dhull could feature for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next match in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise are in search of an opening partner alongside David Warner following Prithvi Shaw's hospitalization and KS Bharat's poor form.

Yash Dhull was roped in by DC at the mega auction for a sum of ₹50 lakhs shortly after leading the Indian U-19 team to World Cup glory. Following the title triumph in the Caribbean, he made his first-class debut for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and scored a hundred across both innings as well.

Terming Dhull's confidence and fresh mindset as something DC could profit from in a must-win game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Patel said on Cricbuzz:

"It won't be a bad idea to get him in, a young player who is already confident and has scored runs everywhere, be it the U-19 World Cup or the Ranji Trophy. His mindset will be very positive and fresh so it will be good for a match like this, which is do or die for Delhi."

Warner and Mitchell Marsh have been bearing the brunt of Shaw's absence across the last few matches. Shaw has reportedly been discharged from the hospital, but his availability for the last two league games remains unknown.

I can see Yash Dhull featuring in place of KS Bharat: RP Singh

Following a successful spell at No. 3 for RCB in IPL 2021, KS Bharat was bought by DC as the second-choice wicket-keeper behind Rishabh Pant. However, the 28-year-old has scored only eight runs in two matches so far in the tournament.

While initially suggesting Sarfaraz Khan as a potential change, RP Singh believes KS Bharat might have to make way for Yash Dhull in the playing XI. During the same interaction, the former left-arm pacer said:

"I think DC should look in the direction of Sarfaraz Kham as well. But since DC want an opener without changing the combination of the team, I can see Dhull featuring in place of KS Bharat. "

DC will take on PBKS in a crucial encounter in the race for the playoffs. Both teams are stuck on 12 points from as many matches and a win will give them a chance to end the league stage with 16 points.

Should either team do so, the net run-rate might come into the picture depending on the results of the other matches. The match between DC and PBKS is scheduled to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

