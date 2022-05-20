"It has been a challenging time" - Virat Kohli opens up on his lean patch in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli roared back to form with a stunning half-century in his team's recent clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. The right-hander slammed 73 runs from 54 deliveries to take his side to a thumping 8-wicket win.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Virat Kohli described his lean phase in this year's cash-rich league as a challenging one. He revealed that he was focused on getting into a positive frame of mind ahead of RCB's must-win contest against table-toppers GT.

The 33-year-old disclosed that he batted in the nets for 90 minutes a day before the game. He stated that his approach during the practice session was to just focus on the ball without thinking about how much it was going to turn or swing.

Kohli added that he looked to play in the same manner in the game against Gujarat. The player's move paid dividends as as he struck his second half-century of the season.

Virat Kohli said:

"It has been a challenging time, no doubt about it. A lot of things that are not controllable on the field, you experience that to the fullest. I have experienced that this season. But that standout was my preparation yesterday. I batted for about 90 minutes in the nets and all I was trying to do was get into a positive frame of mind with every ball that I played."

"I wasn't thinking what if the ball turns or what if it seams or swings, I was just watching the ball and reacting and telling myself to take the most positive option that I can. I just extended that into the game today and there are moments when you feel a bit doubtful, but then as soon as the bowler is running in to bowl, you have to tell yourself to just watch the ball and hit."

RCB chased down GT's total of 168 runs in the 19th over at the Wankhede Stadium to secure their eighth victory in IPL 2022. Bangalore continue to remain afloat in the competition and are currently placed fourth in the IPL points table. However, their qualification chances will now rely on the outcome of other games.

"We both understand the situation and we bat accordingly" - Virat Kohli on opening the batting with Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave RCB a flying start with their brilliant 115-run partnership at the top. Kohli mentioned that both the batters know how to play according to the situation.

The ex-RCB captain revealed that when members from their coaching staff were discussing plans during the strategic timeout, Du Plessis insisted on not changing too much as they were on the right track.

Virat Kohli said on batting with Faf du Plessis:

"We have had a few good partnerships throughout the season. It was our first 100-run stand today and I just wanted to touch upon that after we had the first timeout, when the coaches came in and were presenting a plan, I heard you say just let it go as it's going. The standout for me is that we both understand the situation and we bat accordingly."

Virat Kohli has 309 runs to his name from his fourteen appearances so far in IPL 2022. The talismanic batter struggled in terms of his consistency in the tournament. Apart from his lack of big scores, his strike rate has also come under the scanner on several occasions.

Edited by Parimal