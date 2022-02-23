"It means a lot" - Virat Kohli thanks Yuvraj Singh for his heartfelt note 

Team India batting star Virat Kohli recently received a special pair of golden boots along with a heartfelt note from his former teammate Yuvraj Singh. Kohli took to his social media handles earlier today to react to the sweet gesture.

The former India captain was overwhelmed with Singh's wonderful message and gift and thanked him for the same. Kohli pointed out that the southpaw has witnessed his journey in international cricket right from day one.

The 33-year-old underlined how Yuvraj's victory against cancer has inspired many. He also congratulated the two-time world champion for becoming a father. Kohli wrote:

"Yuvi Pa, thank you for this wonderful gesture. Coming from someone who's seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot. Your life and your comeback from cancer was, is and will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket.

"I've known you for who you are and you've always been very generous and caring for people around you. Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey. God bless Yuvi Pa. Rab rakha 🙏😊"

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the second T20I of the recently-concluded home series against West Indies.

The right-handed batter showcased some outstanding form with the bat and enthralled viewers with his stunning half-century.

Virat Kohli in India's squad for Test series against Sri Lanka

Kohli has been rested for the impending T20I series against Sri Lanka. He will return to the side for the subsequent two-match Test series, which is slated to begin on March 4.

Here is India's squad for the T20I and Test series:

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC) and Avesh Khan.

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Sourabh Kumar.

