IPL 2022:"It's always challenging to get picked in the XI" - Prerak Mankad on his stint with Punjab Kings

Over time, Prerak Mankad has been one of the most consistent performers on the domestic circuit. Despite offering a rare package - a seam-bowling all-rounder - he has had to bide his time with regards to getting the call-up to partake in the world's biggest T20 competition - the Indian Premier League.

After a string of consistent showings, though, Prerak Mankad got the much-awaited callup, with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) handing him a maiden contract at the IPL 2022 Auction. However, it wasn't until PBKS' final game of the season that Mankad was given his cap. It wasn't easy to compete with fellow seam-bowling all-rounders such as Raj Bawa and Rishi Dhawan.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Prerak Mankad spoke about the challenges of waiting for his opportunity on the sidelines, while acknowledging that it was important to buy into the requirements of the team.

Mankad said:

‘It’s always challenging to get picked in the XI. But again it’s up to the combination that the team needs. Whatever the team demands, I have to be up to the mark whenever the team wants me. During the IPL season as well I was trying to get better...particularly with my bowling because the others are more of bowling all-rounders. Rishi (Dhawan) paaji or Raj Bawa…we have similar kind of all-rounders but it’s good to have that kind of challenge at this level. We won’t feel that we are the only ones in this particular role so we have to get better if we have to make the playing XI. So it’s good to have that kind of challenge."

Story continues below ad

"A great opportunity to be in that environment" - PBKS' Prerak Mankad on his IPL 2022 stint

Prerak Mankad described his maiden IPL stint with PBKS as a great opportunity to get involved with the 'world's best league in cricket'.

Mankad added:

"It was a great opportunity for me to be there in that environment. It is the world’s best league in cricket. I learnt a lot of things from the support staff and the team. It was a very good experience."

When asked about his family's reaction to his debut, Mankad stated that he hadn't informed them yet in advance. However, he said they were very happy once they saw him take the field against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 22.

Story continues below ad

He said:

"Actually I didn’t tell anyone that I was going to make my debut. I just told one of my teammates. But once they got to know they were all very happy that I was making my debut in the IPL. Everyone was very happy with how things went off for our team in that game."

"They've been very clear and transparent with my role" - Prerak Mankad on working with Anil Kumble and Jonty Rhodes

His IPL 2022 stint with PBKS gave Prerak Mankad the opportunity to rub shoulders with head coach Anil Kumble and batting-cum-fielding coach Jonty Rhodes. Mankad stated that while he got to pick their brains, the stalwarts were very clear with the role expected of him in the side.

Story continues below ad

He said:

"For a youngster like me, they were very clear…they gave me a clear role on how I need to contribute to the team...They’ve been coaching and helping us on what we need to do to fulfill the role for the team. They’ve been very clear and transparent on the role I needed to play and they’ve helped out on the field and off the field as well. It feels very good to have worked with such legends of the game."

Story continues below ad

When asked if there was anything in particular he worked on during his PBKS stint, Mankad stated that while he has been looking to improve across all three facets of his game, he is focused on using more angles with regards to his bowling.

He said:

"Not one particular aspect (of improvement) but...I have to work more on my bowling, my strength and I also want to get more clear about my batting...my shot selection. I’m trying to get clearer on whatever I’m doing during training. With my bowling I’m trying to develop more variations, trying to use more angles. And I’m also working on my fitness and strength to get better in all departments.’

When quizzed about his closest friend in the PBKS setup, this is what he had to say:

Story continues below ad

"It was a very chill kind of atmosphere in our team so all are very good friends of mine. But Jitesh (Sharma), (Atharva) Taide, Harpreet (Brar), Arshdeep (Singh)...we are all very good friends now, I can say. Even Sandy paaji (Sandeep Sharma)...we all are really good friends now and we have formed a good bond after my first season of the IPL."

Prerak Mankad scored the winning runs on IPL debut for PBKS with a boundary to seal a resounding five-wicket win. While the side didn't qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, PBKS finished sixth in the points table with seven wins and an equal number of losses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far