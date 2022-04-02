"It's not always easy" - Shardul Thakur on playing for DC after spending four years with CSK 

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Shardul Thakur recently spoke about moving to a different franchise after having been with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for four seasons. He suggested that he is still trying to adjust while working with the new support staff.

The pacer made these remarks while speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of Delhi Capitals' clash against Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Thakur added that he is relishing the opportunity to play under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coaches Pravin Amre, Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson. He said:

"It's not always easy (moving from CSK to DC). I have played for that franchise for the last four years. It's a different management altogether here, so getting used to it. It's just our second game and it has been an honour to work with these guys. Ricky, I have known Watto from CSK days, Pravin sir, Ajit as well so good to work with these coaches. And I have been friends with Axar, Rishabh and everyone for a long time,"

Thakur was released by the Chennai-based franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction earlier this year. While many teams had expressed interest in roping in the talented player, DC ultimately bagged him for a whopping ₹10.75 crores.

The Rishabh Pant-led DC are currently battling it out against GT in the tenth match of the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first on the surface.

"The challenge would be to adjust to this ground" - DC's Shardul Thakur

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between DC and GT, Thakur suggested that it would be important to adapt to the conditions at the venue. He highlighted how there was a good covering of grass on the surface. Thakur added:

"I think the challenge would be to adjust to this ground. It's a different outfield and pitch. There is more grass but only time will tell. They have to leave grass early on because 14-15 games have to be played here and they need the pitches to last as well. It's probably going to be the same at every venue. The first game we play will be on the greener side."

Delhi have got off to a flying start in IPL 2022 with their stunning 4-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians. Shardul Thakur was one of the top performers in the contest, scoring 22 runs from just 11 deliveries.

