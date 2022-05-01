IPL 2022: "It's Ravindra Jadeja's grandeur that he stepped down himself" - Imran Tahir

Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Imran Tahir believes Ravindra Jadeja's decision to step down from the team's captaincy mid-way through IPL 2022 is a positive move and a reflection of the all-rounder's 'baddapan' or grandeur.

Jadeja took over the saddle from the legendary MS Dhoni days before the start of the ongoing season. The all-rounder's captaincy career got off to a crashing start with four consecutive defeats and just two wins from an overall eight games. His personal form dipped too. The left-hander managed just five wickets and 112 runs across those eight games.

On Saturday (30 April), an official statement from the franchise said he now wants to focus on his game and requested Dhoni to take over again, which the latter accepted.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Tahir saw the all-rounder's grandeur in the decision, saying it would allow him to play his natural game in the remaining matches. The South African leg-spinner said:

"I believe it's a pretty good thing. It's an honor to lead such a big franchise. Jadeja, as we know, is a world-class player, I call him 'Zoro' because he's a very multi-talented guy. But unfortunately, he couldn't replicate that as a captain. So I think it's his grandeur that he stepped down himself and handed over the team's responsibility to Dhoni bhai. I don't think it's a bad thing. It will possibly reduce the pressure on Jadeja and he'll be able to play his natural game and concentrate on that."

Dhoni's IPL laurels are common knowledge, so much so that many believe that his best contributions to the team are his tactical inputs and calm head.

But even with his expertise and experience of winning four IPL titles, it would be difficult to help the Super Kings qualify for the playoffs from their current seventh spot in the points table. Jadeja's stepping down also leaves a big question mark on the 40-year-old Dhoni's possible successor.

"No need for Ravindra Jadeja to feel down" - Imran Tahir

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan I really Feel for Ravindra Jadeja. Let’s hope it doesn’t effect him as a cricketer in a negative way. I really Feel for Ravindra Jadeja. Let’s hope it doesn’t effect him as a cricketer in a negative way.

Tahir also advised Jadeja to keep his chin up regardless of the team's current situation. The 43-year-old conjectured that apart from focussing on his game, the all-rounder wants the team to play "good, confident cricket" under Dhoni for the rest of the season, saying he respects the southpaw for that. Tahir said:

"MS Dhoni is one of the world's best captains who has run this team for so many years. It's a great thing. There's no need for Jadeja to feel down that he couldn't do well. He probably thought that irrespective of where they finish, the team should at least play good, confident cricket in the remaining matches and Mahi bhai will have a big role to play in that."

He added:

"He can use his experience and expertise in such situations. I believe what Jadeja has done is a great thing and I respect him for that. This will benefit him and I feel Mahi bhai will run the team in a strong fashion from here on."

The Super Kings will play against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

