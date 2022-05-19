"It seemed one person was moving in a Ferrari and the other one was on a cycle" - Aakash Chopra on De Kock-Rahul partnership for LSG vs KKR in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has highlighted the contrasting knocks played by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2022 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

De Kock and Rahul batted through the innings as LSG set a massive 211-run target for Shreyas Iyer's side on Wednesday (May 18). However, KKR almost did the unthinkable before losing the match by just two runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded de Kock and Rahul for stringing together a gigantic partnership. However, he also pointed out that the two openers' knocks were like chalk and cheese, saying:

"Such a fantastic opening partnership that all your 10 wickets were in the bank. When does it happen that you don't lose even one wicket till the end? It seemed one person was moving in a Ferrari and the other one was on a cycle."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was all praise for de Kock's monumental effort. Chopra elaborated:

"Quinton de Kock - it is the third-highest individual score in IPL history - Gayle, Brendon McCullum and then De Kock. He scored 140 runs, remained unbeaten till the end, did not discriminate against anyone, hit everyone equally, hit the same number of fours and sixes."

Chopra added that the LSG wicketkeeper-batter made KKR pay for giving him a let-off early in his innings. He observed:

"He got a life at the start, Abhijeet Tomar dropped a catch off Umesh Yadav's bowling. But after that, the way he destroyed the opposition team, it was a one-sided affair. KL Rahul was also playing amazingly well but the dominance with which Quinton de Kock batted - cometh the hour, cometh the man."

De Kock smoked an unbeaten 140 off 70 deliveries in a knock studded with 10 fours and as many sixes. He was put down at third-man when he had scored just 12 runs, which proved very costly for KKR in the end.

"Sometimes you ask the question that did they do enough" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's opening partnership

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul started sedately before pressing the accelerator pedal [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on Rahul's knock, Aakash Chopra questioned whether the LSG openers did not push hard enough, considering that they had not lost a wicket. He explained:

"KL Rahul was at the other end. He played 51 balls and scored 68 runs, three fours and four sixes. Sometimes you ask the question that did they do enough because if you did not lose even one wicket, then why not 225 or 240? That's the question you ask because you did reach 210 but was 230 possible because you had wickets in hand?"

Rahul scored 68 runs off 51 balls, with the help of three fours and four sixes. He was content with giving de Kock the strike in the latter stages of the LSG innings as the South African went ballistic at the other end.

LIVE POLL Q. Will LSG finish at the second spot at the end of the IPL 2022 league phase? Yes No 8 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra