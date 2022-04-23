"It was way out of line" - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant calling his players back over a no-ball call during DC vs RR clash 

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant was left fuming over a no-ball call during the final over of his team's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday.

Obed McCoy, who bowled the 20th over of the run-chase, appeared to have bowled an above waist-high full-toss on his third delivery. This wasn't called a no-ball by the umpires.

Rishabh Pant was visibly upset after the incident and was even seen asking Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk out after the controversial decision. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, former India batter Wasim Jaffer reckoned that the DC captain wasn't right in asking his players to forfeit the match.

He suggested that umpires do tend to make errors on certain occasions and that it should not lead to a captain asking his players to leave the field.

Jaffer said:

"Rishabh Pant calling the players back was way out of line. We don't want to see that. The game needs to go on. It's understandable that sometimes umpires make mistakes and you got to take it in the spirit of the game."

Speaking on the same show, Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting called out the on-field umpires for not taking the help of the third-umpire for the no-ball. He stated that with technology at their disposal, it would have been a wise move if they had gone upstairs and the drama could have been avoided.

"It was very stubborn of the umpires to not go upstairs. The more that the team went at them to go upstairs, the more they dug their heels in. With technology these days, just take it upstairs. It's the heat of the moment, you don't know what you're seeing in that sort of situation, just let technology take over."

RR's Obed McCoy was the man tasked with defending 36 runs in the final over of the game. DC batter Rovman Powell showcased great power-hitting skills by slamming three successive sixes from the first three deliveries.

The result could have been different had the third ball of the over been called a no-ball. However, Rishabh Pant's team secured a 15-run victory and emerged victorious in the closely fought battle against DC.

"It would have been Obed McCoy's second waist-hig no-ball" - Wasim Jaffer

The ex-India opener also pointed out that McCoy had already bowled a above waist-high no-ball earlier in the game. He added that the bowler would have been taken off the attack if the umpires had adjudged his high full-toss as a no-ball in the final over.

Jaffer said that would have forced Rishabh Pant to bowl part-timer Riyan Parag on the remaining deliveries, as other bowlers had exhausted their full quota of overs. This would have given DC a massive advantage, as per the former India opener.

"It would have been Obed McCoy's second waist-high no-ball and then Riyan Parag was probably the only one who would have bowled. What chances does he have to restrict 17 off 4?"

RR are currently placed at the top of the points table with five wins from seven games. DC, on the other hand, have managed just three wins from their seven outings and are placed sixth in the standings.

