"They need to hold up a couple of overs at least of Rashid Khan" - Wasim Jaffer on how Gujarat Titans can counter Liam Livingstone in IPL 2022 

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer believes leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be the key for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) middle-order power-hitter Liam Livingstone.

The Hardik Pandya-led side are the only undefeated team left in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far.

The match-up between the pair is interestingly poised. The duo have faced each other in the IPL as well as the Big Bash League (BBL).

While the all-rounder has scored at a brisk rate against the Afghan leggie, he has also been dismissed by him on a number of occasions.

es.pn/IPL2021-40 | #SRHvRR | #IPL2021 Stat before the game: Nobody has scored quicker vs Rashid Khan in T20s than Liam Livingstone (min 30 balls faced)Today: Livingstone 4 c Samad b Rashid Stat before the game: Nobody has scored quicker vs Rashid Khan in T20s than Liam Livingstone (min 30 balls faced)Today: Livingstone 4 c Samad b Rashid es.pn/IPL2021-40 | #SRHvRR | #IPL2021 https://t.co/lO9VQCNVbu

Opining that Pandya should save a couple of Rashid Khan overs for Liam Livingstone, Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo:

"I think Gujarat needs to attack him with spin bowling. They need to hold up a couple of overs at least of Rashid Khan because I think he is an X-factor for this Punjab side. If he gets out, the balance can get into trouble. So, he is a very very dangerous player."

The Englishman was roped in by PBKS for a heft price-tag of ₹11.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Livingstone was the player of the match in PBKS' win over CSK

After a rather subdued start to the tournament, Livingstone took advantage of the batting-friendly conditions at the Brabourne Stadium last Sunday to get going.

The all-rounder scored 60 off 32 deliveries with five sixes against a hapless Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling unit.

He also contributed on the field with a stellar caught-and-bowled dismissal to remove Dwayne Bravo. The 28-year-old also scalped the wicket of Shivam Dube to end with figures of 2-28.

In the post-match presentation, he spoke about the struggles he faced in the first two matches:

"The first two games hadn't gone my way. Good to contribute to a win. Thought the boys did brilliantly. We got to a target which we thought was defendable and our seam bowlers were outstanding in the powerplay."

Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans later tonight at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

