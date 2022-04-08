"They need to hold up a couple of overs at least of Rashid Khan" - Wasim Jaffer on how Gujarat Titans can counter Liam Livingstone in IPL 2022 

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer believes leg-spinner Rashid Khan will be the key for Gujarat Titans (GT) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) middle-order power-hitter Liam Livingstone.
The Hardik Pandya-led side are the only undefeated team left in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far.
The match-up between the pair is interestingly poised. The duo have faced each other in the IPL as well as the Big Bash League (BBL).
While the all-rounder has scored at a brisk rate against the Afghan leggie, he has also been dismissed by him on a number of occasions.
Opining that Pandya should save a couple of Rashid Khan overs for Liam Livingstone, Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo:
"I think Gujarat needs to attack him with spin bowling. They need to hold up a couple of overs at least of Rashid Khan because I think he is an X-factor for this Punjab side. If he gets out, the balance can get into trouble. So, he is a very very dangerous player."
The Englishman was roped in by PBKS for a heft price-tag of ₹11.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.
Livingstone was the player of the match in PBKS' win over CSK
After a rather subdued start to the tournament, Livingstone took advantage of the batting-friendly conditions at the Brabourne Stadium last Sunday to get going.
The all-rounder scored 60 off 32 deliveries with five sixes against a hapless Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling unit.
He also contributed on the field with a stellar caught-and-bowled dismissal to remove Dwayne Bravo. The 28-year-old also scalped the wicket of Shivam Dube to end with figures of 2-28.
In the post-match presentation, he spoke about the struggles he faced in the first two matches:
"The first two games hadn't gone my way. Good to contribute to a win. Thought the boys did brilliantly. We got to a target which we thought was defendable and our seam bowlers were outstanding in the powerplay."
Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans later tonight at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.