Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Rana reprimanded for breaching code of conduct during KKR vs MI IPL 2022 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana have been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during Wednesday’s match.

KKR defeated MI by five wickets in Match 14 of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Following the match, an official release revealed that Bumrah and Rana have been reprimanded, though the offenses are undisclosed.

An official statement on the IPL website read:

“Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Mr Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”

Kolkata’s left-handed batter Rana has been fined 10 percent of his match fee. The official statement added:

“Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Pune. Mr Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is final and binding.

“Never expected him to come and play like that” - MI skipper Rohit Sharma on KKR’s Pat Cummins

The defeat in Pune was Mumbai’s third in as many games. Defending a target of 162, they ended up losing the match by five wickets as Pat Cummins hammered a sensational 56* off 15 balls.

Praising Cummins for his extraordinary knock, Rohit said at the post-match presentation:

"Never expected him to come and play like that, a lot of credit to him for the way he played."

Assessing the conditions in Pune, Rohit opined that the pitch got better and better as the game went on. He explained:

“Early on, it was just holding up a little bit. Overall, it was a good pitch to play cricket. i just thought, with the bat we did not start well, but towards the end, in the last four or five overs, to get 70 plus was a great effort from the batting unit."

After a late surge lifted Mumbai to 161 for 4, the bowlers did a good job of restricting KKR to 101 for 5 in the 14th over. Rohit, however, lamented the performance in the last couple of overs. He conceded:

"We did not bowl according to the plan, I thought we had the game till the 15th over, but the way Cummins came in and played was brilliant."

With 35 needed off five overs, Cummins smashed Daniel Sams for four sixes and two fours as the match ended with four overs to spare.

