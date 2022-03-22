"The inside jokes miss our laughs" - Jasprit Bumrah shares heartwarming post for wife Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah has put out a heartwarming social media post for his wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is currently covering the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand for the host broadcasters.

Bumrah, who is gearing up for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians (MI), shared a picture of the couple on his Instagram and Twitter handles. The ace fast-bowler captioned the post:

"Come back soon please, the inside jokes miss our laughs.😁"

Take a look at the post below:

Jasprit Bumrah to turn out for Mumbai Indians again in IPL 2022

Bumrah recently joined the Mumbai Indians setup hours after bowling India to a 2-0 Test series victory against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in a home Test in the game's first innings, eventually ending with a match haul of 8/47.

Right after the Test ended, Bumrah flew out to Mumbai alongside his Indian and franchise skipper Rohit Sharma to join the MI team bubble. The fast-bowler debuted for the franchise back in 2013 and has been part of the setup ever since.

Bumrah recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary with Sanjana Ganesan. The couple wed on 15 March 2021 in Goa.

MI is the most successful team in the IPL, having won the championship a record five times. The team will kickstart their IPL 2022 campaign against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

