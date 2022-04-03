IPL 2022: Jitesh Sharma age, salary, hometown and T20 stats

Punjab Kings handed Jitesh Sharma his maiden IPL cap ahead of their fixture against the Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium. Along with Sharma, fast bowler Vaibhav Arora is also making his debut for the Mohali-based franchise in Mumbai.

Arora and Sharma have replaced Raj Bawa and Harpreet Brar in the PBKS playing XI for this match. While Arora is yet to display his bowling skills, Jitesh got an opportunity to bat for Punjab Kings in the first innings and scored 26 runs off 17 deliveries.

The rising star smashed three sixes in his entertaining knock. Not many fans knew about him when IPL 2022 began. In this article, we will now look at some interesting things you need to know about Jitesh.

Jitesh Sharma Age

Jitesh was born on October 22, 1993. As of April 3, 2022, the wicketkeeper-batter is 28 years and 163 days old.

Salary

Punjab Kings is not the first IPL team for Jitesh. The wicketkeeper-batter has previously been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad. He was with MI in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but did not get any opportunities to play because of Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler's presence.

Sharma earned ₹10 lakh per year playing for Mumbai Indians, while the Punjab Kings will pay him ₹20 lakh this season.

Hometown

Jitesh was born in Amravati, Maharashtra and plays domestic cricket for Vidarbha.

Jitesh Sharma T20 stats

While Jitesh never played in the IPL before tonight, he does have the experience of playing 54 T20 matches in domestic cricket. The right-handed batter has scored 1,329 runs in 51 T20 innings, with his batting strike rate being 141.83.

Sharma's highest score in T20 cricket is 106, hinting that he can score big once he gets going in the middle.

