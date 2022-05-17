Jofra Archer gives fans a glimpse of his Mumbai Indians jersey

England pacer Jofra Archer recently received a special gift from Mumbai Indians (MI). The speedster took to his Instagram account earlier today to share a story of his MI jersey.

It is worth mentioning that the five-time champions shelled out a whopping ₹8 crore to acquire Jofra Archer's services at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year.

However, the bowler was ruled out of the latest edition of the cash-rich league due to injury.

The 27-year-old is expected to play a major role for MI next year as they look to bounce back after a disastrous campaign. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, no other MI pacer has been able to make a significant impact with consistent performances in the ongoing season.

Archer's presence will strengthen the Mumbai bowling attack in the next edition of the Indian T20 extravaganza. However, it remains to be seen what he can offer to the franchise in 2023, considering England's jam-packed international schedule.

The Rohit Sharma-led sive have visibly struggled to get their combination right this year. They were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race and are currently the wooden spooners with just three wins to their name.

How has Jofra Archer fared in IPL?

The right-armer made his IPL debut in 2018 with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He plied his trade for the inaugural champions for four years before being released by them prior to the IPL 2022 auction.

He has featured in 35 matches in the competition and has bagged 46 wickets in the same. The bowler has an impressive economy rate of 7.13 in the tournament.

Archer was unavailable for selection in 2021 due to finger surgery and a longstanding elbow injury.

The seamer missed IPL 2022 as well because of the elbow injury and is expected to return to the league next year. His unavailability for the season was announced before the auction.

Despite that, MI showed faith in him and signed him at the two-day event.

