IPL 2022: "You want to make a good impression again" - Jonny Bairstow on joining a new franchise

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Jonny Bairstow has spoken about the challenges of changing IPL franchises, including "making a good impression again". Bairstow, who represented SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) with distinction in the last three seasons, said he's looking forward to learning about the culture of his new teammates.

PBKS is Bairstow's second franchise in the IPL but he doesn't necessarily need to impress anyone. The Englishman has scored 1038 runs in the tournament at an average of 41.52, including a century in his debut season and seven fifties overall.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of Punjab's match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, he discussed his time at PBKS so far, while also lauding their "brand of cricket". He said:

"Yeah, it's been great so far. I am really enjoying it. As you said, it's a new franchise, a new group of players. Obviously, it's an exciting time. You want to make a good impression again. Everything starts again. Look, the way the guys have started in the competition is really exciting. Obviously we are two from three but the brand of cricket the guys are playing is great."

When asked if he had any nerves while joining the team, the 32-year-old said he did, adding that now it's about getting to know his teammates and putting their best foot forward together. He added:

"Yeah, in some ways you do. Like you said, it's the start of a new journey, joining a new family. So obviously you want to impress, you want to put your best foot forward and it's all about learning, isn't it? Playing at the highest level and learning about different cultures of people around you, getting to know those guys, hopefully coming together and putting your best foot forward on the pitch."

An all-format player for England, Bairstow has been in good form. He scored 226 runs, including a sublime 140, from three away Tests against the West Indies. This is perhaps what pushed PBKS to include him in their playing XI rightaway, despite Bhanuka Rajapaksa's brilliant contributions in the first three games.

"Part and parcel of the game" - Jonny Bairstow on tight scheduling

Bairstow also played down the transition to the IPL from Test cricket and the tight scheduling in today's cricket as "part and parcel of the game," saying:

"No, training has gone well. You are well aware of the scheduling these days, Doully (Simon Doull, interviewer), it's part and parcel of the game. You go from T20 cricket, like at the World Cup, straight to the Ashes and obviously this is just a role reversal."

The PBKS-GT match is underway at the Brabourne Stadium. You can catch the live proceedings here.

