IPL 2022: Jos Buttler to Yuzvendra Chahal, full list of awards for the season

IPL 2022 is in the history books. Gujarat Titans joined Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Deccan Chargers and SunRisers Hyderabad in an elite group of franchises to have lifted the IPL trophy.

GT defeated RR in the IPL 2022 final by seven wickets to win the trophy in their debut season. When the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League began, not many fans expected the Titans to dominate the way they did, but Hardik Pandya's men surprised the cricket universe and ended the season as champions.

Skipper Pandya led the team from the front, performing brilliantly in all departments. He won the 'Man of the Match' award in the IPL final for his three-wicket haul and 34-run knock.

Since it was the final presentation ceremony of the season, the organizers also handed out the awards for the best performers of the tournament. Here is the complete list of award winners.

Complete list of IPL 2022 Award Winners

Orange Cap - Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals (863 runs)

Purple Cap - Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajasthan Royals (27 wickets)

Fastest delivery of the season - Lockie Ferguson, Gujarat Titans (157.3 kmph)

Maximum fours of the season - Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals (83 fours)

Super Striker of the season - Dinesh Karthik, Royal Challengers Bangalore (330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33)

FairPlay Award - Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

Most sixes in the tournament - Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals (45 sixes)

Emerging Player of the season - Umran Malik, SunRisers Hyderabad (22 wickets)

Power Player of the season - Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals

Catch of the season - Evin Lewis, Lucknow Super Giants (vs. Kolkata Knight Riders)

Most Valuable Player of the season - Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals

