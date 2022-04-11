×
Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff begin training with RCB squad ahead of their IPL 2022 clash against CSK 

Jason Behrendorff (L) and Josh Hazlewood. (Images: Twitter)
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 11, 2022 02:50 PM IST
News

Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff have started training with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad after serving their mandatory quarantine period.

The two are expected to be available for selection for the team's upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Bangalore-based franchise took to social media to share a few pictures from Hazlewood and Behrendorff's training session. The two speedsters were spotted gearing up for the remaining fixtures of the season by sweating it out in the nets.

RCB captioned the post:

"Good morning from Josh Hazlewood & @jdorff5. 😎🔥 Have a great Monday, 12th Man Army! 🙌🏻 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022."

The Faf du Plessis-led side lost their inaugural match in IPL 2022 Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, they have bounced back by claiming three stunning back-to-back victories in their subsequent encounters.

Bangalore will be hoping to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the highly-anticipated Southern Derby of the cash-rich league. They have six points to their name and are fourth in the standings at this juncture of the competition.

The defending champions Chennai, on the other hand, are still searching for their maiden win. With four losses, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

RCB and CSK will battle it out in the 22nd league match of IPL 2022. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday (April 12). Fans can catch the live-action on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards.

We’re back in Mumbai and we’re raring to get on the field again! 💪🏻👊🏻We head into tomorrow’s challenge together! 🤜🏻🤛🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB https://t.co/j5Q4Yw2BZ8

RCB squad for IPL 2022:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
