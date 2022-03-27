"Whatever he does, I just try to imitate it" - KKR keeper-batter Sheldon Jackson on his inspiration MS Dhoni

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson has termed Indian legend MS Dhoni as his inspiration. He revealed that he is so influenced by the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain that he tries to imitate whatever MSD does.

Jackson and Dhoni were in opposite camps on Day 1 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai on Saturday. While the former was keeping wickets for KKR, Dhoni did his usual duty behind the stumps for CSK.

Speaking after Kolkata’s impressive six-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL 2022 opener, Jackson said about Dhoni’s impact on his cricket:

"He always has been my inspiration. I always looked up to him and whatever he does, I just try to imitate it and I have a lot to look and lot to learn from him."

On whether he has learned to play Dhoni’s legendary helicopter shot, the 35-year-old replied:

“Learning a lot and picking up quite a lot from him (MSD) actually.”

The keeper-batter, who represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket, admitted that he was nervous since he was playing his first IPL match since 2017. However, he added:

“In the start I had nerves, but the management and coaching staff are brilliant. They helped me to calm down, they backed me and I am very grateful to them.”

Jackson remained unbeaten on 3 as KKR eased to victory in the first match of IPL 2022.

“This is one place I love to play” – KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer

It was a dream debut for Shreyas Iyer as KKR captain as he did most things right in the team’s win. He inserted the opposition in after winning the toss, Kolkata’s bowlers restricted CSK to 131 for 5. Iyer himself contributed an unbeaten 20 as Kolkata won the game with ease.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said:

“Enjoying the new franchise. CEO, management, support staff have been outstanding. Just need to carry the momentum.”

On the conditions at the Wankhede, he added:

"It was spongier than we imagined. This is one place I love to play. I grew up here. I thought it would be flat. It was pretty easy for me with the bowling lineup I had.”

Kolkata pacer Umesh Yadav was named Player of the Match for his figures of 2 for 20.

