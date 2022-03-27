"We are enjoying each other's success" - KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane after team's IPL 2022 victory over CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Ajinkya Rahane asserted that the team is enjoying each other’s success after the franchise defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2022 opener on Saturday.

Rahane was the top-scorer for KKR as they chased down 132 by a comprehensive margin of six wickets. The right-handed batter contributed 44 off 34, smashing six fours and a maximum in his first game for the franchise.

Reflecting on his and the team’s performance in the IPL 2022 opening encounter against CSK, the 33-year-old said:

“It’s good to win the first game against CSK. The first game is always important, but this is a long tournament. As a team, our bonding has been really good. We are enjoying each other’s success. Our preparation has been really good. It is important to start off well and credit goes to everyone for this victory.”

Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer (16) added 43 for the opening wicket, after which Nitish Rana, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings all chipped in with 20s to ease KKR towards victory.

Asked if he had done anything different to prepare for the IPL, the former India Test vice-captain replied in the negative. Instead, he pointed out that he hadn’t got enough opportunities to prove himself over the last couple of years in the tournament. He explained:

“I didn’t go anything differently. The only difference was that I got a chance to play after a long time. Over the last two years, I have played very few matches. But thanks to KKR who backed me and gave me this opportunity and also the freedom to play. Before the tournament, I was focusing on my process and then I got this chance.”

Rahane was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) last year. He only got to play two matches and was released ahead of the auction.

“Message has been really clear from Brendon, to play fearless cricket” - Rahane

The KKR opener admitted that head coach Brendon McCullum has urged not only him but all the players in the squad to be fearless in their approach.

Asked about his interaction with the Kiwi legend, revealed:

“The message has been really clear from Brendon, for everyone actually, to play fearless cricket. He is someone who gives confidence to each and every individual. For me it was simple, to go out there and play my natural game, not to think too much about it. He’s been really good. He motivates each and every individual and backs them.”

KKR’s next encounter in IPL 2022 will be against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 30.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sai Krishna