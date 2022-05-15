“He's there to console players who’ve been sitting out” - KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer issues clarification on CEO comment that caused stir

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer has issued a clarification over his statement on the franchise CEO being ‘involved in team selections’. He explained that the CEO is there to console players who have been sitting out of the IPL 2022 matches.

A massive controversy erupted following KKR’s win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). Shreyas Iyer had commented at the post-match conference that the ‘CEO is also involved in team selection’.

Former Indian cricketers Madan Lal and Ajay Jadeja reacted strongly to the Kolkata skipper's comments. Former England captain Michael Vaughan urged KKR CEO Venky Mysore to 'go and count some cash' and 'let the cricket people make the cricket decisions'.

Following the uproar, Shreyas decided to clean the air after Kolkata registered an impressive 54-run win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said:

“I want to clarify from the last interview, when I took the CEO's name (for team selections). I basically wanted to say that he's there to console the players who’ve been sitting out. It's really tough for us as well when we select the teams.”

Putting aside the off-field distraction, Kolkata came up with an impressive effort on Saturday in Pune to thump SRH. The win kept the franchise alive in the IPL 2022 playoff race.

“The mindset we came in with was outstanding” - Shreyas Iyer on KKR’s impressive show

Reflecting on the comprehensive win, the KKR skipper asserted that the team went in with an extremely positive mindset and the same showed in the way they played.

“I feel that the mindset we came in with was outstanding. All the boys did the right thing, played fearless cricket."

Admitting that it was important to win the toss, the 27-year-old pointed out that teams batting first have won a lot of matches. Asked what their game plan was, he gave a detailed reply.

“We were going over by over, hoping to give (Andre) Russell the maximum strike. We knew that Washi's (Washington Sundar) over was left and we were going to target it. Sam (Billings) was giving good support from the other end. It worked out well for us in the end.”

According to Shreyas Iyer, 177 was an above-par score considering they had Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, who could exploit the slow pitch.

“Sunny (Sunil Narine) and Varun (Chakravarthy) stepped up to the occasion. On this slow wicket, they bowled very smartly. The wickets in the middle were really valuable.”

On the way forward, Shreyas Iyer said his team has nothing to lose.

“We don't have anything to lose right now. We haven't played our A game in the league. Every individual wants to take the opportunity and win those moments in the game.”

Saturday’s win lifted KKR to sixth position in the IPL 2022 points table. They have 12 points from 13 games. Kolkata will have to beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last league game on May 18 to keep their hopes of finishing in the top-four alive.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat