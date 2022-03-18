Kolkata Knight Riders unveil their new jersey ahead of IPL 2022 

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became the latest franchise to release their jersey. The franchise unveiled the jersey in the presence of CEO Venky Mysore and newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer in a segment that was shown live on their social media handles.

Choosing to stick with their traditional colors, the new jersey boasts a lot more gold palette in their kit. The bottom portion of the jersey has an inspiring design that bodes well as a whole. The kit also brandishes a brand new principal sponsor, which marks the franchise's fourth overall since the inception of the tournament.

Kolkata Knight Riders officially unveiled the jersey with a video that includes a voice-over from captain Shreyas Iyer.

with KKR 2022 Official Jersey RevealWe know you’ve all been waiting for it. Our threads for #IPL2022 is here #KKRHaiTaiyaar with @StayWrogn KKR 2022 Official Jersey RevealWe know you’ve all been waiting for it. Our threads for #IPL2022 is here 🔥#KKRHaiTaiyaar with @StayWrogn https://t.co/rHtUpyuDZr

"These are threads born with passion. The same passion that drives those who wear it. The flames burn deep within us, stooping the fire to win. To conquer new challenges as we capture hearts. This is the uniform of the Knights, the Trailblazers, the Stargazers, the Game Changers. Now is the time to shine. KKR hai Taiyyar."

Kolkata Knight Riders will step into a new era under Shreyas Iyer at the helm. The 26-year-old was bought at the two-day IPL 2022 mega-auction for a sum of ₹12.25 crore. The franchise retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer coming into the new season.

The 2021 IPL runners-up were able to buy back several of their former players like Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi and Rinku Singh. Kolkata Knight Riders have also roped in Australian captain Aaron Finch as a replacement for Alex Hales, who withdrew from the tournament due to bubble fatigue.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for IPL 2022

The management have built a squad around their four retained players, who are as diverse as they come.

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders will open their IPL 2022 campaign with a clash against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26 according to the IPL schedule.

